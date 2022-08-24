Wisconsin hit with another class-action lawsuit over delays in getting attorneys for the poor

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board are facing a class-action lawsuit over the state’s longstanding difficulties appointing public defenders for people who can’t afford a lawyer.

The eight named plaintiffs in the case, some of whom have been in custody for months without a lawyer, say the state’s delays violate their constitutional right to counsel and have caused them great harm.

Under the terms of the lawsuit, the eight would represent all those in Wisconsin in a similar situation.

Based on case counts from this summer in 25 counties — and documented in the suit — that number could reach into the thousands. Kelli Thompson, the state public defender, also said in April that it could take years to clear a backlog of about 35,000 cases and that attorney staffing in her office is down about 20%.

The lawsuit demands Evers and the other defendants be ordered to either appoint lawyers to all who need them or dismiss the criminal charges against them.

A widespread inability to quickly appoint lawyers often leads to cases going uninvestigated and unresolved, denying a fair process to defendants and the victims of crimes, said John Birdsall, an attorney who filed the lawsuit for the Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

“The situation is rapidly deteriorating,” Birdsall said. “At stake are people’s freedom, public safety and the community’s ability to have faith in its government institutions.”

The state criminal defense lawyer group, their national counterparts and Chicago law firm Winston & Strawn are working as co-counsel in the lawsuit, which was filed in Brown County on Tuesday. The Center on Race, Inequality and the Law at New York University has assisted in the lawsuit and helped file a similar one in Oregon.

For the lawsuit to proceed, a court must certify those without lawyers in the state as a class.

Thompson and the nine members of the state’s Public Defender Board are named in the lawsuit along with Evers.

The Office of the State Public Defender oversees Wisconsin’s program for providing criminal defense lawyers to the indigent.

Court backlog

Willy Medina, a spokesperson for the office, said it can’t comment on pending litigation but recognized that a nationwide, systemic court backlog is impacting people.

In its next budget request, the office plans to request an increase in how much private attorneys get paid to take criminal cases, as well as more funding to “retain, recruit and better manage attorney caseloads,” Medina said.

“We continue to encourage criminal defense attorneys across the state, who are not accepting public defender appointments, to reconsider taking cases,” Medina said.

Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for the governor, declined comment because the office hasn’t been served in the case yet.

The decision to file the suit in Brown County stem from its difficulty appointing lawyers to poor defendants.

In 2021, the Brown County Board of Supervisors called on the governor and state Legislature to take action because there were about 350 defendants in the county’s court system who didn’t have lawyers. Seventeen of them had been in custody without a lawyer for more than 100 days, the lawsuit says.

Jason Williamson, executive director of the NYU Center on Race, Inequality and the Law, said that Wisconsin is one of many states contributing to a public defense crisis in the United States. In most states, though, the problem comes down to the performance of public defenders rather than an inability to appoint them in the first place, Williamson said.

“There are different ways to deal with a problem like this,” Williamson said. “We would much rather have the state reduce the number of prosecutions they are doing, particularly for low-level things that no one should be going to jail for in the first place.”

$70 an hour

Wisconsin’s difficulties appointing lawyers to represent the poor have festered for years.

In 2010, the Wisconsin Supreme Court called it a “constitutional crisis that could compromise the integrity of our justice system,” the lawsuit notes.

Typically, the state public defender’s office either has its own staff provide legal representation or hires private attorneys.

But for many years, the rate of pay for private attorneys in such cases was the lowest in the country.

Between 1995 and 2020, court-appointed attorneys were paid $40 an hour. The state Legislature raised the rate to $70 an hour in 2020. Since then, the number of private attorneys representing the poor in criminal cases has fallen 33%, the lawsuit says. The average hourly rate for private criminal law attorneys in Wisconsin is $168, the lawsuit says.

Birdsall, the attorney who helped file the lawsuit, pointed out that the true extent of the problem remains a mystery, and that the state Public Defender’s Office “has not provided any specific information about the extent of the problem or the ways in which they intend to resolve it.”

Evers has included in budget proposals plans to tie the rate for private attorneys to increases in the consumer price index. The state Legislature has opposed those changes.

The Evers administration faced a similar class-action lawsuit in 2019 over public defender appointments for the poor.

That Dane County suit was dismissed because, among other things, the state argued it was protected against the claims under “sovereign immunity,” a legal doctrine that essentially protects the government from getting sued in its own court system without its consent. Plaintiffs did not identify an exception to sovereign immunity, according to the judge in the case.