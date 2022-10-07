 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin joins Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota in clean hydrogen venture

Wisconsin is joining with Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota to seek federal funding to promote clean hydrogen production.

According to a memorandum of understanding signed by two Republican and two Democratic governors, the states will work together to develop a proposal for a regional network of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers, and connective infrastructure known as a “clean hydrogen hub.”

Gov. Tony Evers said a hydrogen network would expand economic growth while lowering greenhouse gas emissions and eventually lower fuel costs.

“Clean hydrogen has the potential to play a key role in our clean energy efforts here in Wisconsin and across the country, and I’m proud to be working together with this bipartisan group of governors to do the right thing for our states’ futures,” Evers said in a statement announcing the agreement.

Experts leery, DNR mum as Dane County claims success with experimental PFAS treatment

The states are seeking a share of $7 billion in federal funding appropriated under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create up to 10 regional hydrogen hubs.

Initial proposals must be filed with the Department of Energy by November 7. Full applications are due in April.

Last month Evers joined governors of Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana to form a Midwest Hydrogen Coalition to promote a clean hydrogen economy.

According to Evers, the infrastructure law encourages states to participate in multiple proposals if viable, meaning the two partnerships are not exclusive.

Often touted as a replacement for natural gas, hydrogen is a light, combustible gas that contains no carbon. Consumed in a fuel cell, the only byproduct is water, though when burned it releases pollutants that contribute to smog and acid rain.

The challenge is producing hydrogen without fossil fuels, which can be done by using renewable energy to extract it from water in a process called electrolysis.

According to the Department of Energy, about 95% of the hydrogen produced in the United States today is derived from natural gas using super-heated steam, an energy-intensive process that releases a lot of carbon dioxide.

