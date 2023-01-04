Wisconsin lawmakers hope to put bail amendment before voters in April

A constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminal defendants to get out on bail could be coming before Wisconsin voters in the upcoming April election.

The amendment passed the Assembly 70-21 and the Senate 23-10 last session. As a constitutional amendment, it must pass the Legislature in two subsequent sessions before going before voters. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Delafield, and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a joint statement that the amendment was introduced on the first full day of the new legislative session with hopes of placing the measure on the April 4 spring election ballot.

The amendment would require a court to consider the defendant’s potential risk to public safety when setting bail. Currently, bail is set only as a means to ensure the person appears in court.

“No one wants to see someone sitting in jail on a minor crime because they can’t pay a $100 cash bail,” Wanggaard said. “But we don’t want a dangerous criminal out on the streets because they aren’t a flight risk, either. This proposal gives courts the flexibility they need to protect the public.”

Wanggaard said he plans to hold a legislative hearing on the amendment next Tuesday.

Under the amendment, courts would have to consider the totality of the circumstances when determining bail, specifically whether the accused has a previous conviction for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear in court, the need to protect members of the community from serious harm, and whether the defendant might intimidate witnesses.

“We should use common sense and what works in our fight against violent criminals,” Duchow said. “Courts should be able to set bail for violent crimes based on reasonable factors.”

Criminal defense attorneys and other opponents of the amendment have argued the changes will result in more people presumed to be innocent held behind bars longer because of higher bail amounts while they await trial. The Wisconsin Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that works to ensure defendants are treated fairly, argued the change will create a two-tiered justice system with one for the rich and one for the poor.

While lawmakers have been working on the measure since 2017, the amendment first came before the Legislature last year after Darrell Brooks Jr. drove an SUV into a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, killing six people. Brooks posted $1,000 bail on an earlier case two days before the November 2021 incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

