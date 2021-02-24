Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bipartisan effort for ranked voting in federal elections

"I think you could very well implement this election system and not change a single person that we send to Washington … but dramatically change how they behave," Ramirez said. "This isn’t about sending different people to Washington necessarily, it’s about getting an election system that rewards behavior that is aligned with their constituents."

Ramirez also challenged a common opposition to rank-choice voting, that the process is too complicated for voters to understand.

"You can still vote just like you do today," he said. "You can just pick one candidate, vote for them and not rank anybody else. So in no situation is the voter worse off in the election process that we’ve outlined in the bill."

The bill is co-sponsored by state Sens. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, and Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, and Reps. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee.

The bill only applies to federal elections for U.S. Senate and Congress.