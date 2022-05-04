Wisconsin legislators call it quits at near-record pace

The number of Wisconsin state lawmakers hanging it up this year is near a modern-day high, and could even exceed the record set during World War II.
The mass exodus comes amid uncertainty over legislative boundaries due to a redistricting fight, an ever-more partisan political environment and years of animosity between majority Republicans and minority Democrats.
Thirty incumbents have announced they will retire, won’t seek reelection or are running for another office. That’s a quarter of the 118 lawmakers up for reelection. Thirteen Republicans and 10 Democrats in the Assembly are leaving; four Republicans and three Democrats in the Senate are out.
The 30 departures ties with 2014 for the third-highest number of incumbent retirements since at least 1940, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau. Agency data shows 31 incumbents left in 1954 and 32 left in 1942 during the middle of World War II. The LRB’s legislative turnover records date back only to 1940.
UW-Madison political scientist Barry Burden said legislative departures are often higher in redistricting years, when the Legislature redraws lawmakers’ district lines to reflect population changes. This year’s maps were delayed as Democrats and Republicans fought over them in court. The state Supreme Court didn’t finalize the maps until last month on the day candidates could pull nomination papers. The districts remained largely unchanged but Burden said the delay likely made it difficult for incumbents to plan.
Burden speculated that Republicans also might be leaving because of internal dissension over election integrity. A vocal faction of the party believes Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump, even though recounts, court decisions and audits have confirmed that Biden defeated Trump by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin.
Stepping away
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, a former Chippewa County clerk and chair of the Senate elections committee, is retiring after 12 years in the Legislature. She took intense criticism for defending local clerks’ elections performance and questioning Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ decision to hire former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the election. Gableman called on her to resign.
She said she was ready to quit anyway, but the attacks made her decision easy. She said many Republicans believe as she does but are too afraid to stand up.
“It just seemed to me something had to be said and something had to be done,” she said. “After getting the slings and arrows from people in my own caucus … they came to realize there was nothing they could say or do or no bill that they could write that would make the Trumpians happy. They just decided to keep quiet. They want to move on. I don’t know if they can.”
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, announced in January that he would not seek reelection. He ran afoul this winter of a faction of Assembly Republicans who demanded the body decertify the 2020 election results. Vos and the rest of the GOP leadership refused, saying it couldn’t be done.
Steineke called his decision “just good timing” after 12 years in Madison, but also said he has been dealing with criticism over his election stance that has at times been irrational.
“Somebody called (from) my district frustrated with the 2020 election,” Steineke recalled. “As we walked through all the issues he believed were wrong in the election, I explained every single one of them and what the reality was. He still couldn’t accept that and then inferred elected officials are agents of foreign governments. … There’s a segment of our citizenry that is incredibly frustrated and looking for an outlet and often times elected officials become an outlet for that frustration.”
Partisan climate
Hanging over all of the departures is a partisan atmosphere that has grown more bitter, personal and sometimes abusive in recent years.
This generation of lawmakers was on the front lines for the divisive battle over then-Gov. Scott Walker’s public union restrictions, a fight that grew so intense that Democratic senators fled to Illinois in a futile effort to prevent passage. The night the Assembly passed the bill Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, shouted “You’re dead!” at a Republican colleague.
Hintz is not seeking reelection. That leaves Christine Sinicki as the only Assembly Democrat who was present for the floor debate on the bill running again this fall. Senate Democrats never voted on the measure because they had left the state.
The divide deepened after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers defeated Walker in 2018 but Republicans retained control of both legislative houses, leading to gridlock. The rancor has continued in the last two years as Republicans work to tighten voting laws, drawing protests from Democrats who say the GOP is trying to suppress their supporters’ votes.
“I certainly understand the frustration some legislators on both sides of the aisle have, with the make-up of the Legislature and the tone of the debate,” said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, who is retiring after 23 years. “We’re not talking about issues that affect districts. Why is Robin Vos spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on something that’s not real? I got tired of trying to answer that when there’s no answer. Or that the answer is they’re trying to keep the Trump people on board in the Republican Party and that’s the only way to do it.”
1 of 10
Assembly District 94
MICHELLE STOCKER
Previous split: +2 R
New split: +1 R
Incumbent: Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, first elected in 2011.
Synopsis: Doyle is running against Republican Ryan Huebsch, a legislative aide whose father Mike Huebsch held the seat until 2010. Serving a district covering suburban La Crosse County, Doyle's historical success in beating Republican challengers in Western Wisconsin reflects that of retiring longtime U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, whose district also leans Republican. But even with the marginally less Republican lean, Doyle faces a hurdle in staving off Republican challengers with Kind's absence and historical midterm successes for the party not in presidential power.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, was first elected in 2014.
Synopsis: Ashland business owner and Republican Chanz Green is running against Democratic candidate Kevin Schanning to represent the rural northern Wisconsin district. Without Meyers' incumbency — and name recognition — along with the district's slight Republican lean under the Legislature's maps, Green has a growing chance to flip a district not held by a Republican since the late 1980s.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, was first elected in 2008.
Synopsis: Superior School Board member Laura Gapske announced her candidacy as a Democrat to replace Milroy in the northwestern Wisconsin district, which has been in Democratic hands for decades. Along with the 73rd District, winning this open seat could give Republicans a shot at a supermajority, whereby they could override the governor's vetoes. No Republicans have officially filed to challenge Gapske.
Open seat: Retiring Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin, was first elected in 2010.
Synopsis: With the support of several representatives and Republican former Gov. Scott Walker, Republican David Karst is running to represent one of the few competitive districts that will become more Democratic with the Legislature's maps. No Democrat has officially filed to run in the suburban Milwaukee County district, a target suburban area for both parties. Generally, suburbs have shifted Democratic across the country.
Incumbent: Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, first elected in 2014.
Synopsis: Representing Iowa County, just went of Dane County, Novak has been winning a Democratic-leaning district since he was first elected in 2014. Formerly the Dodgeville mayor and a newspaper publisher, Novak's wins are often on the margins — he won by about 1,200 votes in 2020 and 300 in 2018.
Incumbent: Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, who was first elected in 2013.
Synopsis: Democratic candidate Patrick Hintz, a South Milwaukee school board member, officially filed to face Rodriguez in another suburban Milwaukee County district. Democrats last held the seat in 2003. The slight Republican shift and the nature of it being a midterm year aides Rodriguez, who won in 2018 by 2,400 votes and 2020 by 2,000. On the other hand, a Democratic upset would play an outsize role in eliminating Republicans' chances of a supermajority.
Incumbent: Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, a former representative first elected to the Senate in 2018.
Synopsis: Republicans Amber Provance and Dave Estenson are each vying for Smith's seat, which will maintain the same, slight Republican lean as the past decade. Facing a possible second term, Smith beat his Republican opponent in 2018 by around five percentage points, or 4,500 votes. But midterm conditions were far more favorable for Democrats in 2018, when former President Donald Trump was in office, than they will be under Democratic President Joe Biden in 2022.
Open seat: First elected to the Senate in 2014, Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, is running for lieutenant governor.
Democrats Mark Scheffler and Kristin Alfheim are competing against Republicans Anthony Phillips and Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, to replace Roth in the Republican-leaning district. Comprising Appleton and much of Winnebago and Outagamie counties, Democrats are competing for a seat they have not held in decades.
Incumbent: Former representative Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, was first elected to the Senate in 2014.
Synopsis: Democratic candidate Ronald "Tripp" Stroud III, a business owner and lawyer, is embracing cutting taxes for small businesses and conservation in a fight against Marklein for the southwestern Wisconsin seat. Leaning Republican, Stroud faces an uphill battle against Marklein, who has had several high-ranking positions, including as the current Joint Finance Committee co-chair and former Senate President Pro Tempore.
