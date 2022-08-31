Wisconsin legislators discuss proposals to increase job access for criminally convicted people

Seeking to address Wisconsin’s labor shortage, legislators on Tuesday discussed proposals to increase work opportunities for people with criminal convictions.

Some of the suggested measures from the legislative study committee seeking to increase employment for past offenders include making the state’s expungement laws more lenient and increasing access to educational opportunities and apprenticeships for people in prison.

In addition, members of the committee — made up of legislators and advocates for people with criminal records seeking jobs — discussed barriers for current and former prisoners seeking to join the state’s workforce. These include lower levels of education and the stigma associated with having a criminal record.

The committee on Tuesday met with experts representing the Department of Corrections, the Wisconsin Technical College System, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and other organizations.

The group aims to craft measures its legislators can introduce this coming session.

The committee chair, Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said Wisconsin had hit a crisis point between overcrowding in prisons and the need for employees outside them. She called for creating a pathway that would allow more people to put their mistakes behind them and forge new opportunities for themselves and their families.

The study committee will continue meeting until December, Felzkowski said.

Legislators have previously introduced measures similar to some proposals discussed on Tuesday.

For example, lawmakers have repeatedly tried but failed to eliminate current age limits that only allow people to have their criminal records expunged if they committed those offenses when they were 25 or younger. A recent bill would maintain current laws prohibiting the expungement of violent felonies and other serious felonies. The most serious crimes that would be expunged under the proposal are class H felonies, which come with a maximum sentence of three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. The bill also limits people to one expungement.

In the most recent legislative session, the bill passed the state Assembly but was not taken up by the Senate, despite being sponsored by seven Republican senators. One of the bill’s supporters, Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, previously told the Wisconsin State Journal that he plans to reintroduce the measure next session.