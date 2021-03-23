Wisconsin Legislature approves funding bill for utility ratepayer advocate

Wisconsin lawmakers have approved a bill to provide the state’s consumer advocate with funding to negotiate more favorable utility rates.

The bill, passed by the Senate Tuesday, would direct $900,000 a year from ratepayers of Wisconsin’s investor-owned utilities to the Customer Utility Board, an independent nonprofit organization established by the Legislature to represent utility customers.

CUB says the bill will help level the playing field between consumers and utilities.

“Wisconsin homeowners, renters and small businesses will now have an even more effective consumer advocate working on their behalf in the years ahead,” said CUB executive director Tom Content.

Funding would be administered by the Public Service Commission, which would have oversight of the organization’s budget.

CUB currently receives a PSC grant of about $300,000 a year plus about $200,000 in additional funding -- approved on a case-by-case basis -- to hire outside experts.