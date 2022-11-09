Wisconsin midterms leave status quo largely intact

Tuesday's midterm election left Wisconsin's four-year status quo — with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers at odds with near-overwhelming Republican majorities in the Legislature — largely unchanged.

Despite millions of dollars spent by campaigns and outside groups, a deluge of online and television ads and historical trends that spell out difficulty for the power holding the White House, Wisconsin's statewide Democratic candidates saw relatively successful results.

Democrats won in the races for governor and attorney general, while U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican state treasurer candidate John Leiber won their respective races. Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette was .3 points ahead of Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck Wednesday afternoon as the race remained too close to call.

“After all is said and done, we really get the same type of state government that we've had for the last four years going into the next two years," UW-La Crosse political science assistant professor Anthony Chergosky said.

But maintaining the status quo required Democrats to perform better than many analysts predicted, Chergosky said, pointing out that liberals did particularly well among Dane County's growing population. He added that Democrats also continued to make gains in traditionally Republican suburbs, like those surrounding Milwaukee.

With almost all of Wisconsinites' votes counted, the incumbents in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races did better than their partisan counterparts. Evers outperformed Democratic U.S. Senate nominee and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by just under 2 points statewide. Johnson outperformed Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels by just under 3 points statewide.

GOP falls short of supermajorities

Republicans in the Legislature added to their strong majorities, but the party fell short of achieving a two-thirds majority in both chambers, which would have allowed them to override Evers' vetoes this coming session without needing votes from Democratic lawmakers, who remain largely in step with the governor.

"It returns us to pretty much the status quo here, where Evers has the governorship and the power of the veto pen in his hand, so Republicans are not going to be able to ram through the agenda that they were fantasizing about," Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said of Tuesday's results.

Some of those GOP-authored proposals include bills aimed at adding restrictions to how Wisconsin elections are conducted, limits to unemployment benefits and expanded school choice offerings — all measures that Michels had signaled support for, but have been largely opposed by Evers.

In the Assembly, GOP candidates flipped the Assembly's 73rd and 74th districts, which were previously held by Democrats. They also took a previously Democratic seat in the 13th Assembly District, which was left open with Sara Rodriguez — who will join Evers as lieutenant governor — not seeking another term in the Assembly.

In the state Senate, GOP candidate Romaine Robert Quinn successfully flipped the previously Democratic-held 25th Senate District, giving Republicans a two-thirds majority in that chamber.

Speaking with reporters at Madison’s Georgia O’Keeffe Middle School Wednesday, Evers said he plans to do "everything we can" to push forward efforts for increased spending on public schools and infrastructure, as well as liberal policies like marijuana legalization.

"I’m not all that foolish, I understand there’s a whole bunch of Republicans in the Legislature and we need to work with them, but we’ll do the best we can," Evers said. "We’ll stand tall when we have to and we will cooperate the best that we can.”

Evers also didn't rule out plans to continue is ongoing calls for the Legislature to convene in special session for a variety of issues, including gun safety measures. Such sessions have been rejected by the Republican-led Legislature.

“At some point in time, the will of the people will become the law of the land," Evers said. "I sure as hell hope that will happen in the next four years."

Proud that her party prevented Republicans from achieving a supermajority in both chambers, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said Republicans are still "willing to stake out positions that are not supported by the majority of Wisconsinites because they feel insulated by the gerrymander."

In April, the Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted legislative boundaries drawn by state Republicans, reversing the court's previous decision after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected maps drawn by Evers. Those maps would have maintained, but reduced, GOP majorities in the Legislature.

The current maps make it harder than the old ones for Democrats to win a majority, but Neubauer said she hopes Republicans consider the stances of liberal lawmakers after this week's election results dispelled any hopes of a big GOP wave.

Appointments

Another potential impasse between the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled state Senate relates to Evers' appointees to cabinet positions and commission members. Several of Evers' appointees, including some on the UW Board of Regents and the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) governing boards, as well as the Department of Natural Resources Board, remain unconfirmed.

While all of the Regents appointees are serving and casting votes in an unofficial capacity, three members of the WTCS board — Kelly Tourdot, Mary Williams and Becky Levzow — appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker have refused to vacate their seats, even though their terms have ended.

The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that political appointees can stay past their terms if a successor hasn't been confirmed. Unless the state Senate or Supreme Court reverse course, Evers' WTCS appointees still won't have voting power in a second Evers term.

The state's high court in June ruled in favor of Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist appointed to the Natural Resources Board in 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker. Prehn refused to step down when his term expired more than a year ago.

The court's conservative majority said the expiration of Prehn's six-year term, in and of itself, did not create a vacancy for the governor to fill.

"My message is this, Sen. (Devin) LeMahieu, tell we what I can do to get you to move on these issues," Evers said of his unconfirmed appointees. "He needs to tell me."

The offices of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. A spokesperson for Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said he was not available for comment.

Abortion policy

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said Wisconsinites have "re-elected candidates up and down the ballot who value women’s health and freedom.”

Reproductive health became a pivotal campaign talking point for Democratic candidates following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer. The decision left the state's 1849 abortion ban, which remains on the books and does not provide exceptions for rape or incest, on the books.

“Abortion access was on the ballot this election," Atkinson said. “Voters saw the harm being done by the criminal abortion ban that is blocking women and Wisconsinites from accessing abortion care, forcing them to travel across state lines or remain pregnant against their will.”

Democrats, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, who also won a second term Tuesday, have sued on the matter, arguing the 170-year-old statute conflicts with other state abortion statutes and is unenforceable.

"We certainly are going to continue pursuing that lawsuit," Evers said.

Asked about possibility for statewide referendum on abortion rights, Michelle Velasquez, director of legal advocacy and services for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, noted it would take approval in two consecutive legislative sessions. Velasquez said that’s unlikely likely to happen, but statewide polling suggests there would be “overwhelming support” for it.

State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.