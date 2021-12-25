Wisconsin needs poll workers; high schoolers welcome to apply

With the pandemic peaking and unprecedented numbers of voters requesting absentee ballots, town of Medina Clerk Tammy Jordan struggled to find enough poll workers ahead of the November 2020 election.

She approached people who had served as poll workers in previous elections to no avail. With vaccines not yet available, the mostly older volunteers were considered high risk to contract COVID-19 and many opted not to risk exposure.

At the last minute, she was able to recruit some family members who completed the required online training just days before Nov. 3 election. “It was challenging,” Jordan said.

So when the Wisconsin Elections Commission asked clerks earlier this year if they wanted to take part in a pilot program to deputize high schoolers as poll workers, Jordan jumped at the chance.

Besides alleviating a poll worker shortage, the program also seeks to bolster young people’s civics education and give them a front-row seat to democracy in action.

“Tapping into the high school student age, I think, is going to be imperative,” Jordan said. “With today’s times and changes in politics, they need to have a better understanding because it’s their future.”

She said she hopes the program will spur more civic engagement and combat misinformation, as well as cultivate the next generation of election workers as voting and registration becomes more technology based. She pointed to struggles some voters faced applying for an absentee ballot online as another problem during the 2020 elections that could be helped through participation of younger poll workers.

“People can go onto Myvote (myvote.wi.gov) and they can register online. They can request an absentee ballot online, which includes downloading a picture of their driver’s license. A lot of the retirement-age generation, they can do that,” she said. “But I know a lot that can’t, and that was a big issue during the pandemic. I think going forward, technology is going to play a huge role in how the elections are changing.”

Normally, Jordan would process fewer than a dozen absentee ballot requests for each election, she said. But ahead of last year’s election, she mailed more than 600.

Celia Straubhaar, the first student to participate in the program in Medina, views the program as a good way to facilitate civic engagement among the younger generation and combat misinformation about elections.

“If they’re involved, then they know how (elections) work,” she said, adding that knowledge can help them refute baseless claims that properly conducted elections, with all their attendant safeguards against fraud, can be “stolen.”

The program requires parental or guardian permission for students under 18. Participants receive an eight-lesson training course developed by the Elections Commission, which covers the role of poll workers, the different responsibilities at a polling place and voting laws, such as the prohibition on electioneering at the polls.

Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said she views the pilot program as an extension of a lot of the election training already done by the organization.

“My hope is that (the pilot program) will be a tool that clerks will be able to use, or they find it useful in their community to be able to recruit a new generation of poll workers and to be able to foster that civic engagement in their communities, focusing on students,” she said.

Recruitment for the program has been difficult so far. In normal years, the Elections Commission would be allowed to set up shop in a highly trafficked section of a school. But a number of schools have barred visitors as part of their COVID-19 mitigation policies. The Madison and Milwaukee school districts, however, have done some outreach on behalf of the commission through career fairs and partnerships.

In the coming years, the commission plans to partner with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Council for Social Studies to gain more interest in the program.

Want to help? Any high school student age 16 or older interested in becoming a poll worker can visit myvote.wi.gov and click on “become a poll worker.” You can also contact your local city or county clerk’s office.

