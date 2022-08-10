Wisconsin primary results, Aug. 9, 2022

Tags
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian employee.
Michael Gableman has turned on Speaker Robin Vos, claiming in a new robocall endorsing the speaker's primary challenger that Vos "never wanted a real investigation."
Who's running? Where do I vote? Can I still register on Tuesday? All you need to know for Tuesday's partisan primary election.
Barnes' win would set him up to face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Nov. 8.
Tim Michels has been endorsed by the former president, while Rebecca Kleefisch is the preferred candidate of the former vice president.
In the closest election he has ever faced in state politics, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos staved off a challenge from the right in the form of Adam Steen.
No Democratic opponent will appear on the ballot to face Vos, R-Rochester, in November, giving Vos a clear path to another term. Steen, an election denier, was boosted last week by a Trump endorsement.
Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities.
Having become the presumptive Democratic U.S. Senate nominee after his top opponents dropped out last week, Mandela Barnes is now in one of the highest-profile contests in the country.
There is no provision under the law or the Constitution by which the government can wipe out millions of citizens' votes.
