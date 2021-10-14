Wisconsin PSC awards $100 million in federal pandemic relief to fund broadband expansion

Wisconsin utility regulators have awarded nearly $100 million in federal pandemic relief money to fund broadband expansion projects expected to bring high-speed internet access to more than 29,000 homes and businesses.

The Public Service Commission selected 83 projects from 242 applications seeking more than $440 million in public funding.

The grant awards, the largest in state history, more than double the $73.6 million in broadband funding the state has provided over the past eight years, including $48 million set aside in the last two-year budget.

Gov. Tony Evers allocated $100 million of the roughly $2.5 billion in federal relief awarded to Wisconsin through the American Rescue Plan Act for broadband expansion, one of his administration’s top priorities.

Evers also included $200 million for broadband expansion in his last two-year budget proposal, though Republicans in the Legislature instead approved borrowing $125 million.

According to guidance from the U.S. Treasury, eligible broadband projects are expected to serve homes and businesses with no or little access, favor fiber optic cable where feasible, provide upload and download speeds of at least 100 Mbps where practical, prioritize affordability.

The funds were not supposed to go to projects in areas where there are agreements to build reliable 100/20 Mbps service by 2025.

According to a 2021 report from the Federal Communications Commission, roughly 394,900 people in Wisconsin lack access to quality broadband service, though private studies have estimated the actual number could be higher than 600,000.

In rural areas, Wisconsin ranks 36th in the nation for broadband access, with 21.8% being unserved or underserved.

The PSC has estimated it would cost between $740 million and $1.4 billion to bring 25/3 Mbps speed internet -- the FCC definition of broadband -- to all residents.

Broadband experts say the market has served most of the densely populated areas where there’s a good return on investment. But in rural areas -- especially the rugged Driftless area and remote North Woods -- there just aren’t enough customers to cover the cost of installing cable or building wireless towers.

