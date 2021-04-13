Wisconsin reaches deal with USDA to continue receiving millions in federal food aid

Tussler said there were 771,186 individuals across the state enrolled in FoodShare in February.

Speaking with reporters before Evers’ announced the state’s deal with the USDA, Vos suggested legislators could secure those dollars by voting to override Evers’ veto of legislation passed earlier this year by Republicans that included measures to limit the governor’s use of emergency orders and give Republicans in the Legislature authority over how the state spends future federal COVID-19 dollars. The legislation also allowed Evers the ability to pass a limited emergency order to secure federal funds for food assistance.

“I think he made a mistake in vetoing the legislation,” Vos said. “I hope my Democratic colleagues will join us in voting to override the veto and I’m happy to bring that up at some point in the future, but frankly, I have not gotten any offers from the Democrats to work with us on finding a solution that goes back to say AB1 was the right answer and let’s get it done.”

It's unclear if Republicans would still try to override Evers' veto.