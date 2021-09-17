Wisconsin regulator withdraws from permitting decision in state's largest clean energy project

Invenergy, a Chicago-based developer, is seeking a permit to build the plant for WEC Energy Group and Madison Gas and Electric, which have separately proposed to purchase it for $649 million.

Huebner agreed to recuse himself from the construction permitting decision but not the acquisition docket.

The town of Christiana and two opponents of the project had sought Huebner’s recusal, saying he had personally advocated for the project at an open house in September 2019. The town argued his prior involvement provided him “personal knowledge of disputed evidentiary facts.”

In supporting the request, the village of Cambridge argued it was not a question of honesty or integrity.

“The line that is crossed here is Commissioner Huebner’s previous advocacy on behalf of a specific project in coordination with the same solar developer, Invenergy, that has now filed a (permit) application which Commissioner Huebner must now consider and act upon,” attorney Matt Frank wrote in a brief. “The presumption of impartiality has been lost.”