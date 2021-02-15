Wisconsin regulators seek workforce diversity, energy burden data from utilities

For the first time, Wisconsin regulators are requiring utilities to report on the diversity of their workforces and suppliers as well as the portion of household income their customers spend on energy.

The Public Service Commission announced Monday that all 609 regulated electric, gas and water utilities must include demographic information on their employees and boards of directors in their annual reports to the agency.

The PSC is asking for data on race, ethnicity, gender, disabilities and veteran status for workers at all investor-owned and municipal utilities.

In addition, investor-owned utilities with at least 15,000 customers must provide information on their suppliers, including procurement goals and actual spending with businesses owned by minorities, veterans, women, LGBT individuals or people with disabilities.

In a statement, PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq said the workforce data requirement will further Gov. Tony Evers’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.