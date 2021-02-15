Wisconsin regulators seek workforce diversity, energy burden data from utilities

For the first time, Wisconsin regulators are requiring utilities to report on the diversity of their workforces and suppliers as well as the portion of household income their customers spend on energy.
The Public Service Commission announced Monday that all 609 regulated electric, gas and water utilities must include demographic information on their employees and boards of directors in their annual reports to the agency.
The PSC is asking for data on race, ethnicity, gender, disabilities and veteran status for workers at all investor-owned and municipal utilities.
In addition, investor-owned utilities with at least 15,000 customers must provide information on their suppliers, including procurement goals and actual spending with businesses owned by minorities, veterans, women, LGBT individuals or people with disabilities.
In a statement, PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq said the workforce data requirement will further Gov. Tony Evers’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Diversity and inclusion within the utility industry are not just important because of the tremendous impact they have on both employees and the financial health of the utility. Ultimately, diversity and inclusion efforts impact the manner in which utility customers are served,” Valcq said. “Collecting this data also will provide an opportunity for our partners to encourage diversity and inclusion throughout the industry.”
The seven largest investor-owned utilities will also be required to complete a detailed customer energy burden analysis to evaluate what portion of household income their customers spend on utility services.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need to understand energy and water affordability and the effect Commission decisions have on all customers,” Valcq said. “The data we are collecting will help to inform our decisions and ensure we have the tools necessary to make sure critical utility service is provided not only safely and reliably, but equitably and affordably, as well.”
Regulated utilities are required to submit detailed annual reports to the PSC by April 1, though the deadline for this year has been extended to June 1.