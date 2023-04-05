With Republican Dan Knodl's narrow victory Tuesday in the race for Wisconsin's 8th Senate District, the GOP has secured the two-thirds majority needed to remove from office an impeached state officer.

However, Republicans on Wednesday downplayed the likelihood of such a course of action, which hasn't occurred in Wisconsin in more than 150 years.

Knodl, R-Germantown, said while campaigning he would "certainly consider" removing Milwaukee County judges he deemed as being weak on crime, including Janet Protasiewicz, who was elected Tuesday to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

"To impeach someone they would need to do something very serious, so no we are not looking to start the impeachment process as a regular occurring event in Wisconsin," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, told WISN-TV Wednesday.

In addition to his comments to WISN-TV, Knodl also expressed to right-wing website Wisconsin Right Now his interest in considering removing from office Protasiewicz while she is still a Milwaukee County judge, as well as Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said she found Knodl's comments concerning, despite assurances by some Republicans Wednesday that impeachment would not be a top priority.

"The devil is in the details," Agard said. "Do we trust their words or not? Because there are lots of examples over the decade in the Capitol building where the majority party has said one thing and done another thing, so I continue to be very worried about it.”

In the end, Tuesday's election results mean Republicans, who already had the 50 votes in the Assembly needed to impeach a state officer, now also have the 22 votes in the Senate required to remove that person from office.

The 1853 impeachment of judge Levi Hubbell is the only time in state history that the Legislature has impeached a public officer. While the circuit court judge was impeached by the Assembly for corruption and malfeasance, Hubbell was ultimately acquitted on all charges by the Senate.

So what would a legislative impeachment process, which hasn't occurred in Wisconsin in 170 years, look like?

Rick Champagne, director and general counsel of the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, said the Wisconsin Constitution is clear that the impeachment process applies to all civil officers, which includes the governor, lieutenant governor and judicial officers including state Supreme Court justices, appeals court judges and circuit court judges.

The constitution is less clear on whether the power to impeach also applies to the attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, Champagne said.

"Once you get below state elected officers and appointed state officers, the state government positions subject to impeachment get a little less clear," according to a memo prepared by the Reference Bureau for Agard's office.

The Wisconsin Constitution also stipulates that lawmakers can remove a state official "for corrupt conduct in office, or for crimes and misdemeanors," though it is silent on what constitutes such an offense.

If embarked upon, the process would start in the state Assembly, where a committee would be assigned or created and charged with conducting an impeachment investigation. If that committee drafts articles of impeachment, they could be passed with 50 votes.

From there, the matter would head to the state Senate for an impeachment trial, where the state officer would be allowed to conduct a defense. Wisconsin law does not provide details for an impeachment process or procedures for conduct in an impeachment trial.

After the trial is concluded, the Senate can successfully convict the impeached officer with a two-thirds vote by lawmakers present.

"If an impeached officer is convicted, the senate will also need to vote on the consequences of conviction — whether to remove the impeached officer from office or to remove from office and disqualify the officer from holding 'any office of honor, profit or trust under the state,'" according to the Reference Bureau memo.

"The only consequence is you could be disqualified from ever serving in public office again," Champagne said.