Wisconsin Republicans punt again on Tony Evers' special session

Extending a two-year trend, legislative Republicans on Tuesday refused to take up discussion on updates to the state’s unemployment system in a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers — bringing into question whether such sessions provide much more than political theater under divided government.

Evers has called the Legislature into seven special sessions since taking office a little more than two years ago on matters ranging from gun control to pandemic-related adjustments to last year’s spring election. Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly have largely ignored Evers’ requests and none of the Democratic governor’s special sessions have directly resulted in legislation.

To compare, of the 97 special sessions held in Wisconsin before Evers took office, only a dozen adjourned without resulting in legislation. In four of those 12 sessions, the Legislature carried out other actions requested by the governor, such as confirming executive appointments or adopting joint resolutions, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

“The recent trend of opening special sessions but not convening as a full body to debate or to vote may mark a new trend in special sessions under divided government,” Madeline Kasper, coordinating legislative analyst with LRB, said in an email.