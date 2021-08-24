Wisconsin requires all state employees to report COVID-19 vaccination status

Wisconsin is now requiring all state employees to report their vaccination status, according to guidance updated Monday.

The new policy does not force staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but requires them to upload documents verifying whether or not they've gotten the shot. The deadline to do so is Sept. 9.

The requirement applies to all state employees, contractors and interns who have to be physically present in a state facility for their job, according to the Division of Personnel Management.

The division said the goal of its updated policy is to make state buildings and worksites safe for both employees and visitors.

"Requiring executive branch employees to provide their vaccination status is a key strategy in maintaining a safe working environment for employees, contractors, interns, volunteers and members of the public," the division said.

Masks are still required in all state facilities, even for those who are vaccinated.