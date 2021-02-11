Wisconsin residents sue state to allow for the sale of more homemade goods

A handful of Wisconsin residents have taken the state agriculture department to court with hopes of expanding the list of homemade goods that private individuals can sell to include products ranging from candies and fudge to granola and roasted coffee beans.

In a similar measure, residents also filed a motion to a nearly four-year-old court ruling that alleges the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is improperly interpreting a judge's 2017 decision to allow private residents the ability to sell home-baked goods directly to consumers.

In short, DATCP allows residents to sell goods baked in a private kitchen as long as the primary ingredient is flour, such as cookies or bread, but prohibits the sale of non-flour-based goods like macarons and flour-less or gluten-free items — as well as many non-baked items. In order to sell such goods, individuals need to first obtain a commercial food license, which requires the installation of a business-grade kitchen — something that could cost between $40,000 and $80,000, according to the lawsuit.

Renting a commercial kitchen can cost more than $1,000 a month and requires travel, which creates other logistical challenges for home-based producers, who oftentimes are mothers with young children, the lawsuit states.