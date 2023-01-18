Wisconsin Senate approves constitutional amendment to change bail; Assembly to vote on proposal Thursday

The Senate on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment to toughen the state's bail system by requiring courts to consider the criminal histories of people charged with violent crimes and whether they present a risk to public safety if released.

The measure, which passed 23-9, heads to the Assembly on Thursday. If approved there, it will go before voters April 4, when a Wisconsin Supreme Court race and local races and referendums will also be on the ballot.

Two Democrats — Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, and Sen. Bob Wirch, of Somers — joined all Republicans in voting in favor of the measure.

Under the state Constitution, judges can't impose cash bail to keep defendants from engaging in criminal activity by keeping them locked up. It can only be used to ensure defendants appear in court. Judges may, however, add conditions to a person's bail that seek to address public safety concerns.

The Constitution also states defendants shall be eligible for release under reasonable conditions aimed at protecting community members from "serious bodily harm." The proposal changes that standard to "serious harm."

The measure, SJR 2, passed both chambers with bipartisan support last year. State law requires the Legislature to approve proposed constitutional amendments in two consecutive sessions before Wisconsinites can vote on them. The governor cannot veto a proposed constitutional amendment.

Calling Wisconsin's current bail system broken, proposal author Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said Tuesday that the measure would give judges the ability to look at the whole picture when considering bail for people accused of violent crimes.

"Nothing else can happen until we pass and ratify this amendment," Wanggaard said. "This is the first step, and this has to be the first step."

Criminal defense attorneys and other opponents of the amendment have argued the changes will result in more people presumed to be innocent held behind bars longer because they can't make bail while awaiting trial.

"This is wasteful," Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said about the proposal. "It's likely unconstitutional."

Opponents have argued that if the proposal results in keeping people in jail for long periods of time before trial, it could violate the U.S. Constitution's due process clause, which states nobody may be "deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law."

Supporters say that's not realistic since the proposal was modeled on other states' bail systems.

Opponents have also said the proposed amendment could violate the excessive bail prohibition under the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Wanggaard said the measure would not change the excessive bail prohibition, noting that judges would have to put on the record why they believe bail amounts are appropriate.

Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, criticized the proposed switch from "serious bodily harm" to "serious harm," saying there was no clear definition of the latter.

The amendment wouldn't have much practical effect, according to Michael O'Hear, a professor of criminal law at Marquette Law School.

That's because violent crime already constitutes a small percentage of criminal cases, O'Hear said. Additionally, factors that make a defendant a public safety risk tend to be the same kinds of factors judges consider when determining whether a defendant is a flight risk, he said.

But even the small number of case affected by the bail changes could worsen jail overcrowding, he said, because some defendants would be unable to pay significantly higher bail amounts under the new system.

Keeping people in jail longer before trial could also raise constitutional issues, he said.