Wisconsin Senate approves COVID-19 relief package; Tony Evers says he will sign it

“The message from our neighbors and communities has been loud and clear: We must open our state while keeping our vulnerable safe,” he said. “The Senate approved a bill that fails to provide protections for places of worship. It fails to allow those who want to opt out of the COVID vaccine to do so. And finally, it fails to prevent local health officers from shutting down local businesses on a whim without approval from elected officials.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senate Republicans removed a host of contentious provisions Assembly Republicans tucked into the package, including a prohibition on local health officials closing businesses for more than two weeks at a time; a requirement that school boards vote every two weeks on whether to continue all-virtual learning; a requirement that the governor submit plans for spending federal COVID-19 aid to the Legislature; and a requirement that Evers create a plan to reopen the state Capitol building. Evers closed the Capitol to the public in March to avoid spreading the virus.

The Senate bill would still ensure that Medicaid covers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and guarantee that SeniorCare, the state’s prescription drug discount program for senior citizens, would cover vaccinations. It also retains a provision allowing college students to satisfy course requirements by volunteering to assist with COVID-19-related work.