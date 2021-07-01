Wisconsin Senate approves GOP-authored budget, which now heads to Gov. Tony Evers

The state DOT implemented the waiver last year in an effort to address a testing backlog and limit in-person visits to Division of Motor Vehicles service centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 48,000 drivers, or about 85% of eligible candidates, made use of the waiver from May 11, 2020, through April, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

As a pilot program, the waiver has no expiration date and remains currently available. The state DOT is required to provide the Legislature with a report on the program by the end of the year.

Once received, Evers will have six days excluding Sundays to take action on the budget. He could sign the budget as written or use his partial veto authority to make changes by striking words, though he cannot add new words. The budget would automatically become law if no action is taken within the six-day window.

State statute calls for a budget to be passed by July 1. If that doesn’t happen, spending levels from the previous two-year budget cycle carry over into the new one, enabling state agencies to continue operating.