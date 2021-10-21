Wisconsin Senate approves GOP-backed abortion bills, longer work hours for teenagers

The Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday approved a package of Republican-authored bills designed to discourage abortion in the state.

Republicans control the Senate and passed all four bills without any votes from a single Democrat.

The measures now go to the Assembly, but they appear doomed. Republicans passed the proposals last legislative session only to see Democratic Gov. Tony Evers veto them. Evers is almost certain to veto any abortion restrictions that reach his desk this session and the GOP doesn’t have enough votes to override him.

Senate Democrats warned Republicans during debate that none of the bills would become law. They decried the proposals as nothing more than a cynical attempt to energize the conservative base heading into the 2022 elections.

“We’re just interested in making abortion as difficult, as dangerous, as onerous as possible,” said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, a former executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, a group that advocates for access to abortions. “Thank you for giving (Evers) the opportunity to once again show he’s on the side of the people.”

One proposal would defund abortion providers by prohibiting them from participating in Medicaid except in cases of sexual assault or incest or if the woman’s life is in danger.

Another bill would require doctors to tell any woman seeking an abortion through a regimen of drugs that she could still change her mind after ingesting the first dose and could still continue the pregnancy.

A third bill would require doctors to ensure parents of unborn children who test positive for a congenital condition receive information about the condition. A fourth bill would prohibit abortions based on an unborn child’s sex, race or national origin.

The bills come as abortion rights supporters are concerned that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that essentially legalized abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb. The Biden administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant. The law is the strictest curb on abortion in the nation.

Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, the chief sponsor of the drug dose bill, defended that measure as a way to give women more information. He was the only Republican who spoke about any of the bills on the floor.

Teen work hours

Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours over the busy summer tourism months in Wisconsin under a bill the state Senate approved Wednesday.

The measure is backed by Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries, but opposed by Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer.

The bill would allow employees under age 16 to work until 9:30 p.m. before a school day and up until 11 p.m. when they don’t have school the next day. The changes would not affect businesses covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which includes those with annual sales over $500,000.

Supporters say the changes would help smaller businesses struggling with the state’s worker shortage and be a particular benefit over the summer and weekends when the need is highest for more workers.

The AFL-CIO opposes the measure, saying it rolls back child labor protection laws and supporters have not shown why the change is needed.

The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote, sending it to the Assembly. Approval in that chamber would send the measure on to Evers, who could sign it into law or veto it. An Evers spokesperson didn’t return a message seeking comment on the proposal.

