Wisconsin Senate approves moving juveniles out of Lincoln Hills, slate of education bills

A bill that would fund a new juvenile prison in Milwaukee County to replace the state’s embattled Lincoln Hills facility received approval in the Senate on Tuesday.

Also, the Senate is scheduled to vote on education bills focusing on expanding private school vouchers and parental rights over students' education.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he would sign the Lincoln Hills bill into law, though he would almost certainly veto most if not all of the many education-related bills that came before the Senate on Tuesday.

Before the Senate session began, both legislative bodies quickly ended a special session to address the state's $3.8 billion projected surplus. Evers asked the Republican-led Legislature to provide a $150 tax rebate for every Wisconsin taxpayer and each of their dependents.

The 10 a.m. Senate special session lasted around 10 seconds; the Assembly special session later Tuesday lasted about 20 seconds. While Evers required lawmakers to gavel into the session, he could not require them to hold debate or take action.

After the lawmakers ended the special session, Evers said in a statement, "Republicans are selfishly playing politics by sitting on a projected $3.8 billion surplus until next year while the people of this state watch prices on everyday items go up and gas is almost $4 a gallon."

Lincoln Hills

The Senate approved on a voice vote an amended bill, SB 520, that would authorize nearly $42 million in borrowing to build a juvenile correctional facility to replace the Lincoln Hills facility, which in the last decade has faced reports of child neglect, violent outbursts from inmates, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.

The bill is now headed to Evers, who will almost certainly sign the bill into law.

The original bill passed the Senate unanimously, but the Assembly since amended it — adding language to allow for local site approval and to convert the Irma facility to an adult prison — before passing it, so the Senate had to approve it again.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, had indicated in February that the Lincoln Hills bill was unlikely to come before the Assembly before it adjourned for the session. He changed his plan after former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running for governor, urged him to take it up.

“For years, Republicans playing politics have stood in the way of our work to close Lincoln Hills and get our kids closer to home safely and responsibly,” Evers tweeted after the Assembly changed course. “This bipartisan bill is a step in the right direction — let’s find common ground and do what’s right. Let’s get this done.”

Education bills

Among the education bills the Senate approved Tuesday is a Republican bill, AB 963, that proposes a “Parental Bill of Rights" that would allow a parent or guardian to sue a school district or school official if they don’t allow parents to:

Determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school;

Review instructional materials and outlines used by the child’s school;

Access any education-related information regarding the child;

Receive advance notice of any polls or surveys conducted in the child’s classroom;

Request notice of when certain subjects will be taught or discussed;

Opt out of a class or instructional materials for reasons based on either religious or personal conviction.

The Senate passed the bill 19-11 with Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, voting against it; the Assembly passed the bill 60-34 along party lines in late February, The measure now heads to Evers, where it's likely to be vetoed.

The Senate is also scheduled to vote on AB 970, a measure that would vastly expand private school vouchers by eliminating the income limits in the statewide, Milwaukee County and Racine County private school voucher programs as well as create a temporary education expense reimbursement program for public school students.

That bill, which a fiscal report stated could raise property taxes as much as $577 million, passed the Assembly on a 59-34 vote, with Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, voting against it.

The Senate approved another bill, AB 966, that would dissolve the Milwaukee Public School System, which Republican lawmakers have long said is failing, replacing it with four to eight school districts. The bill passed 19-11 with Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, voting against it, and is now headed to Evers for a likely veto.

"(I) haven’t seen it in the final form yet, but it seems illogical," Evers said about the bill Monday. "There’s no data to support that that’s going to help any children in the Milwaukee area, so it’s likely to be vetoed."

Additionally, the Senate is set to vote on a measure, AB 984, that would require the University of Wisconsin System to use objective criteria for admissions. The bill would prohibit tests based upon race, national origin and religion from being admissions factors, though a UW-Madison spokesperson pointed out in a statement before a committee that no such tests exist.

Other proposals before the Senate Tuesday after Assembly approval would create a statewide Charter School Authorizing Board and allow the board to authorize independent charter schools (Republicans previously created such a board under the University of Wisconsin System); authorize a parental opt-out from face covering requirements in school buildings; and loosen requirements to become a substitute teacher.

Funding police

The Senate also approved two bills that would use federal COVID-19 relief money to recruit, train and retain law enforcement officers.

The bills the Senate approved Tuesday are AB 832, which would reimburse people training to be officers and law enforcement agencies whose officers recertify each year; and AB 831, which would lead to the creation of a marketing campaign focused on recruiting and retaining officers in Wisconsin.

The bills already received Assembly approval and are now headed to Evers, who has rejected similar measures by lawmakers to direct federal spending in the past.

In January, Vos said workforce shortages combined with negative Democratic messaging about police have exacerbated law enforcement challenges.

“Probably the toughest job right now, where it seems like a whole bunch of forces are coming down on folks, is in law enforcement,” Vos said.

Federal funds

The Senate also approved on a 20-11 party-line vote a constitutional amendment, SJR 84, that would prohibit the governor from allocating any federal dollars without first securing legislative approval.

The Senate had initially passed the measure in January, but the Assembly since passed an amended version which needed Senate approval.

Such measures would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before going to voters in a referendum. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

Currently, the governor has sole discretion over how federal funds are spent, but there has been a growing push among legislative Republicans seeking more control over how the executive office doles out federal funds— primarily in recent years as the federal government pumped billions of stimulus dollars into the state to help address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

