Wisconsin Senate minority leader says voters opposed to raising taxes are 'not smart'

Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley said voters who reject local tax increases are “not smart” during a Wednesday webinar of legislative leaders — comments the Democrat later attempted to walk back as a “failed attempt at sarcasm and poor choice of words.”
During a prerecorded Wisconsin Counties Association online panel that aired Wednesday, leaders in the state Assembly and Senate discussed a proposal in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget that would allow counties and some municipalities to raise their sales tax to fund operational needs, a proposal Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, rejected.
“There is no chance this is going to happen,” Vos said. “Dead on arrival.”
Bewley, D-Mason, spoke in favor of the half-cent tax increase but acknowledged that, if put before voters, such a measure could likely fail. When asked by Vos if that would imply voters don’t support the tax increase, Bewley replied, “perhaps it means that they’re not smart.”
Vos asked Bewley if she wanted to rethink her statement, adding, “I disagree with people a lot, but I don’t think people who disagree with me are dumb. You just basically said all constituents are dumb who disagree with you.”
Bewley didn’t immediately retract her comment but issued a statement following the video’s airing in which she said the statement was an attempted sarcastic reply to Vos’ comment that voters were smart enough to vote a certain way.
“I hope that we can focus on the serious issues that were discussed during the taping of this roundtable, and not on my failed attempt at sarcasm, and poor choice of words,” Bewley said in a statement. “Lives and livelihoods are at stake and we have to do better than play political ‘gotcha’ games.”
Also during the panel discussion, Vos said Republicans plan to reject Evers’ proposed 2021-23 budget and craft their own — similar to what they did two years ago.
“We’re going to throw out his entire budget like we’ve done before,” Vos said. “We’ll start from scratch.”
Evers’ budget includes $1.6 billion in new tax revenue by legalizing — and taxing — marijuana and raising taxes on big manufacturers and the wealthy, along with about $600 million in tax cuts.
Vos and LeMahieu signaled rejections of those proposals along with expanding Medicaid, but did express some support for expanded broadband access and transportation projects.
“I think there are areas that we are going to find common ground,” Vos said. “But the first important thing we have to do is realize that our revenues are going to be much more limited.”
Vos also rejected Evers’ 2021-23 capital budget, which proposes spending about $2.4 billion over the next two years on state building projects, with about $1 billion of that going to the University of Wisconsin System.
“There is nowhere near that level of appetite for borrowing to build office buildings,” he said.
Alex Roe, who oversees the System’s capital planning and budget, said the list of projects requested would help address a portion of about $5 billion in long-standing repair and maintenance needs. Almost half of the System’s buildings were constructed between the 1950s and 1970s and haven’t seen much renovation since.
“Every project that we put in this budget reflects a high-priority need,” Roe told reporters during an online news conference Thursday. “When we do the budgeting process, we received 185 requests (from campuses) and we only put forth 28.”
