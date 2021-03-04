Wisconsin Senate minority leader says voters opposed to raising taxes are 'not smart'

Bewley didn’t immediately retract her comment but issued a statement following the video’s airing in which she said the statement was an attempted sarcastic reply to Vos’ comment that voters were smart enough to vote a certain way.

“I hope that we can focus on the serious issues that were discussed during the taping of this roundtable, and not on my failed attempt at sarcasm, and poor choice of words,” Bewley said in a statement. “Lives and livelihoods are at stake and we have to do better than play political ‘gotcha’ games.”

Also during the panel discussion, Vos said Republicans plan to reject Evers’ proposed 2021-23 budget and craft their own — similar to what they did two years ago.

“We’re going to throw out his entire budget like we’ve done before,” Vos said. “We’ll start from scratch.”

Evers’ budget includes $1.6 billion in new tax revenue by legalizing — and taxing — marijuana and raising taxes on big manufacturers and the wealthy, along with about $600 million in tax cuts.