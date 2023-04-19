The Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday will vote on bills increasing reckless driving penalties and allowing people who sue to obtain public records to have their attorneys fees reimbursed even if the documents are turned over voluntarily.

The chamber will also decide whether to confirm Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointees to lead the Department of Revenue and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already signaled that he would sign Assembly Bill 55, a bipartisan measure that would increase reckless driving penalties. The measure, which passed the Assembly 85-12, would double the fines for reckless driving from a maximum of $200 to $400. The maximum penalty for a second or subsequent offense would increase from $500 to $1,000 under the bill.

Evers would also likely sign Senate Bill 117, a bipartisan measure that would allow judges to award attorneys fees to somebody filing an open records lawsuit if the court determines that filing the case "was a substantial factor" leading to the requested records' release, even if their release came without a court order.

The measure would undo a Wisconsin Supreme Court case last July that drew the ire of open records advocates.

In that case, the court ruled 4-3 that a community group was not entitled to attorneys fees after suing the city of Waukesha for public records that the city later released before being ordered to do so by a court. The court's four conservative justices approved the ruling, with its three liberal justices dissenting.

Previously, records custodians who voluntarily provided requested records after being sued could still have been required to pay attorneys fees if the lawsuit led to the release of the records. The Supreme Court's decision, however, made it so those requesting public records could only recover attorneys fees if a court rules on the merits of a case. Voluntarily turning over records typically renders a case moot, meaning plaintiffs in such cases might not be able to recover attorneys fees from the government.

The Assembly hasn't voted or held a public hearing yet on that measure.

The Senate is also scheduled to vote on a joint resolution honoring the life of former Democratic Gov. Tony Earl, who served as the state's 41st governor from 1983 to 1987 and died Feb. 23 at age 86.

That's after the Senate decides whether to confirm Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, a likely formality since the Senate first unanimously approved his appointment in 2019.

The Senate is also likely to confirm Randy Romanski as the continuing secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Evers appointed Romanski in 2020, and the Senate confirmed him in September 2021.