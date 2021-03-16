Wisconsin small business owners highlight benefits of Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal

Vos’ office and the office of Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not respond to a request for comment.

Kat Becker, a farmer in Athens, highlighted her need for better internet. To join the video conference, Becker had to use her cell phone and drive to the end of her road for a strong enough connection.

“The fact is that no matter how much money I spend, I cannot get something good,” Becker said of both internet and cell service in her area.

Becker also said she has had to balance expanding her business with her need for affordable health care. She said she and other farmers keep their income low enough to qualify for Medicaid because they wouldn’t be able to otherwise afford insurance.

Midwest Accounting and Consulting owner Priscilla Prado stressed the importance of working to connect businesses with grant and loan programs that would be created under the proposed budget. Prado, who said she works with many Latino business owners who may not speak English, said applying for programs has been difficult.