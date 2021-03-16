Wisconsin small business owners highlight benefits of Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted and exacerbated existing problems facing Wisconsin’s small businesses that the state government should work on solving, a group of business owners told Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday.
In an online discussion moderated by Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Missy Hughes, about 10 business owners spoke about their struggles through the pandemic and pointed to aspects of Evers’ proposed budget they say could help them recover.
Major items to boost the state’s economic recovery include $200 million to support small businesses through WEDC, $200 million to build out broadband internet infrastructure in rural parts of the state, $100 million for a venture capital fund to support Wisconsin’s startups, and a Medicaid expansion, which could draw $1.6 billion in additional federal funding.
Though Republicans have denounced much of Evers’ budget proposal, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has signaled support for the broadband expansion.
Vos’ office and the office of Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not respond to a request for comment.
Kat Becker, a farmer in Athens, highlighted her need for better internet. To join the video conference, Becker had to use her cell phone and drive to the end of her road for a strong enough connection.
“The fact is that no matter how much money I spend, I cannot get something good,” Becker said of both internet and cell service in her area.
Becker also said she has had to balance expanding her business with her need for affordable health care. She said she and other farmers keep their income low enough to qualify for Medicaid because they wouldn’t be able to otherwise afford insurance.
Midwest Accounting and Consulting owner Priscilla Prado stressed the importance of working to connect businesses with grant and loan programs that would be created under the proposed budget. Prado, who said she works with many Latino business owners who may not speak English, said applying for programs has been difficult.
Jasmine Banks, owner of Perfect Imperfections, also said the state should help businesses identify which funding programs they qualify for. As a business that previously relied on in-person events and fairs to sell her natural home and body products, Banks had to create a website and start an online store, something she said wouldn’t have been possible without grant funding.
“Being able to access funding, being able to know what funding is available to you and what you need in order for that funding — sometimes it feels like it’s overwhelming,” Banks said.
Small businesses are in need of help after being ravaged by the pandemic, and even small amounts of money can make a difference for owners, Becker said.
“Small businesses, they can make one dollar count,” Becker said.
PHOTOS: HOW THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC UNFOLDED IN MADISON AND WISCONSIN