Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate denies sexual assault accusation; ex-wife says it's immaterial

You decided a bitter election and now, those people you elected started their terms. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Jan. 3 laid out his vision for his second term.

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Everett Mitchell and his ex-wife are downplaying an accusation that he sexually assaulted her in 2007, something he says is false and she says is immaterial.

The accusation, by Mitchell's ex-wife, Merrin Guice Gill, surfaced as part of a custody dispute over their daughter in 2010. Mitchell, now a Dane County circuit judge, was never charged with any wrongdoing, and an attorney appointed to look out for the daughter's best interests was unable to substantiate the allegation.

In a joint statement, Mitchell and Guice Gill said they're proud of who they are as co-parents and said they handled themselves as best they could "during this difficult period in our marriage."

"We ask that the media and the other campaigns avoid engaging in unfair and misleading attacks," they wrote. "We ask that everyone prioritize the privacy and well-being of our child.”

In a separate interview, Guice Gill declined to speak about the alleged assault, again citing her daughter's privacy.

"The history of our divorce is not related to his run for office," she said.

The Wisconsin State Journal does not typically name victims of sexual abuse. In this case, Guice Gill released a joint statement with Mitchell using her name, spoke with the State Journal and addressed abuse in a magazine article.

Amid a bitter custody battle in 2010, Guice Gill provided documents in Dane County court showing she had told a police officer and a therapist that Mitchell assaulted her in the middle of the night in July 2007. She told her therapist the incident happened after he gave her a sleeping pill.

Separately, without naming Mitchell, Guice Gill also wrote a 2009 article in LGBTQ magazine Our Lives suggesting her husband emotionally abused her. In the column, she said the abuse continued to the point that she checked herself into a hospital "to get away from him."

Those documents resurfaced after an episode in September 2010 when Guice Gill had custody of their daughter over a long weekend in September and, according to court files, "was fully responsible for transportation" during that time but did not return their daughter to Madison and instead enrolled her in a school in Ohio.

Mitchell responded by going to Ohio twice to locate his daughter, filing a police report in Madison and a motion alleging Guice Gill was not abiding by a court order to return their daughter after that long weekend, court records show.

After that incident, a Dane County judge granted Mitchell sole custody of their daughter, "pending future action by the court." (Later, through a court-appointed attorney looking out for their daughter's interests, Mitchell and Guice Gill would agree to share custody.)

Mitchell — one of four candidates seeking to replace conservative Justice Patience Roggensack on the Wisconsin Supreme Court — said the allegations, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, are false.

At the time Guice Gill made the allegation, Mitchell said, she was still dealing with the death of her sister, who was killed by a drunken driver in March 2007.

"There were no allegations that she ever raised to anybody in Madison related to any kind of abuse until after her sister got killed and after her mental health was compromised," he said.

"At the end of the day, this was a difficult time with mental health issues across the board," Guice Gill said.

Medical marijuana measure to return as GOP leaders warm to idea

In an interview, Mitchell noted he maintained sole custody or shared custody of his daughter throughout the court proceedings.

"As a father, especially as a Black father, I was focused on protecting my daughter and raising her, including sending her to college, so she didn't have to grow up in a way I did, without a father present," he said.

Mitchell is seeking a 10-year term on the state's highest court. He is facing off against another liberal, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, and conservative candidates former state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.

Mitchell serves as the presiding judge of Dane County's juvenile division. He also oversees Dane County's High Risk Drug Court program, which provides connections to treatment and mental health services to adults with substance abuse problems who are facing criminal charges.

The race will decide the court's ideological balance, making it a top priority for both parties as the Democratic governor's office and Republican-controlled Legislature continually clash over policy, often giving the court the final say.

