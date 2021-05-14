Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to adopt Republican-backed redistricting rules

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday declined a request from Republicans to adopt new redistricting rules meant to keep litigation over drawing the state's next political maps in the state Supreme Court.
The decision, handed down via an unsigned order, represents a defeat for Republicans as Wisconsin lawmakers gear up to draw the state's next set of 10-year maps in a political environment that is already more difficult for the GOP given they have lost control of the governor's office since the last map-drawing process 10 years ago.
"The court determined that, as drafted, the procedures proposed in this administrative rule petition are unlikely to materially aid this court's consideration of an as yet undefined future redistricting challenge, and voted to deny the petition," the court said. In the decision, however, justices said the denial of the petition is not predative of whether the court would bypass lower courts to take up a redistricting case, or to review a lower court's decision on a redistricting matter.
"It remains well-settled that redistricting challenges often merit this court's exercise of its original jurisdiction," the court said.
The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, along with former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen sought the rule change.
Under their proposal, any legal challenge would start and end in the Wisconsin Supreme Court instead of first working its way through lower courts. The court would have to decide on the legality of any maps by April 2022. That would guarantee candidates for office would know the boundaries of their districts before they start circulating nomination papers to get on the ballot that fall.
Even though Republicans currently control both chambers, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the power to veto any map passed by the Legislature. Most expect courts to have the final say. Keeping any lawsuits in the state Supreme Court, as the rule change proposes, would seem to favor conservatives, given the current makeup of the court.
Nonpartisan redistricting advocates applauded the decision.
"The state Supreme Court has made the right decision in denying the effort to rig the map-drawing process through a ridiculously partisan proposed rule," said Fair Elections Project director Sachin Chheda. "The legislature should now commit to an open, honest, transparent and fair process to draw and approve the district maps for the next decade. The people deserve nothing less."
