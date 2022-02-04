Wisconsin Supreme Court denies Rebecca Kleefisch's lawsuit against drop boxes

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will not take up a lawsuit filed by former Lt. Gov. and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch challenging state elections commission's guidance in 2020 allowing ballot drop boxes and consolidating polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 4-3 decision, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the court's three liberal justices, the state's high court rejected Kleefisch's request to take up the lawsuit, which she filed in November. The Supreme Court is already considering a pending lawsuit over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state and late last week ruled that the boxes are allowed in the upcoming Feb. 15 primary. The court plans to eventually determine the legality of the boxes for future Wisconsin elections.

Conservative Justices Rebecca Bradley, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler dissented in the ruling, with Roggensack writing that "the legality of absentee ballot guidance from (the Wisconsin Elections Commission) has been simmering since 2020, and will likely continue until we thoroughly address absentee ballot issues generated by WEC."

"Because Wisconsin voters deserve elections conducted in a manner that we have reviewed and approved, I would grant Kleefisch's petition to commence an original action," Roggensack wrote. "Because the majority sidesteps its obligation to hear the continuing cry of Wisconsin voters and address absentee ballot issues, I respectfully dissent."

The majority did not explain in court documents why it chose not to take up Kleefisch's case.

Kleefisch filed the lawsuit directly with the state Supreme Court, seeking to bypass the state's lower courts. With Friday's denial, Kleefisch could file the matter in circuit court.

"It is a truly sad day when our state’s highest court refuses to uphold the law," Kleefisch said in a statement. "I am committed to ensuring the integrity of our elections and making sure our laws are followed because clearly no one else will. To be continued."

In the lawsuit, Kleefisch asked the court to immediately suspend the bipartisan commission's guidance issued in early 2020 to allow election clerks to use their discretion when determining whether to make use of drop boxes. The boxes were widely used that year as an alternative for voters worried that the rising number of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery could result in their ballots not making it back before Election Day.

The commission voted in early December to begin the lengthy administrative rule-making process for drop boxes. Once submitted as rules, the Legislature's rules committee can vote to eliminate the policies. In addition, the commission last month failed to reach a consensus on Republicans' demand for emergency rules on ballot drop boxes due in part to the pending case.

The ongoing battle over the use of the freestanding, mailbox-like drop boxes has persisted since the 2020 election, due in part to baseless claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

The lawsuit also alleged the commission broke the law in March 2020 when it issued guidance allowing local clerks to consolidate polling places in the April 7 spring election. State law requires polling places to be established at least 30 days before an election, but cities like Milwaukee and Green Bay drastically reduced the number of polling places due to public health concerns and a lack of poll workers.

The lawsuit also referenced guidance issued in 2020 by the commission directing clerks that they need not send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away due to the pandemic. That guidance on special voting deputies is no longer in place.

In another case focusing on drop boxes, the Supreme Court upheld the District 4 Court of Appeals' ruling to stay Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren's previous ruling barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state. The Supreme Court ruled to keep the stay in place until the Feb. 15 primary to avoid confusion among voters who have already requested ballots.

Liberal law firm Law Forward filed a request earlier this week asking the court to extend that stay through the April 5 spring election, or until the court issues an opinion on the matter, to allow for consistent drop box rules in both elections.

