Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in significant public records case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday heard oral arguments in a case that could make it — depending on the ruling — easier or harder for people to sue state and local governments to compel them to release public records.

The case involves a community group, Friends of Frame Park, that sought a copy of a draft contract between the city of Waukesha and Big Top Baseball, LLC, which had been pursuing plans to build a stadium in the city's Frame Park for summer collegiate baseball. Friends of Frame Park sued the city to release the draft contract.

The city released it shortly after — without being ordered to do so by a court — explaining the reason it did so was because the open records exception it relied upon to deny releasing the records was no longer applicable. One of the questions in the case is whether the court should award attorney fees to Friends of Frame Park even though Waukesha handed over the records without a court ruling.

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals created what some Supreme Court justices deemed a new test for answering that question.

Under current practice in Wisconsin, courts award attorney fees to records requesters if their lawsuit was found to be one of the reasons for the release of the records, even if the records were voluntarily produced.