Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments on drop boxes, delivery of absentee ballots

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in an ongoing case that is expected to decide whether absentee ballot drop boxes can be used outside a local clerk's office in the state's upcoming midterms and future elections.

The case stems from a request by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of two Milwaukee voters asking the state's high court to take up the matter after the District 4 Court of Appeals stayed a ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren, which barred the use of absentee ballot drop boxes except for in a clerk's office.

The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled 4-3, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the court's three liberal justices, to allow the use of the free-standing, mailbox-like drop boxes in the February spring primary. The court later denied a request to extend the stay and allow use of the boxes through the April 5 spring election, with Hagedorn joining fellow conservative justices on the ruling. The court is expected to come to a final ruling on the matter later this spring or summer.

The ongoing battle over the use of drop boxes has persisted since the 2020 election, due in part to unfounded claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes. The Nov. 8 election is expected to draw high turnout as Democrats seek to oust U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Republicans look to prevent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from securing a second term.

A focal point of the case stems in part from guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission in early 2020 to allow election clerks to use their discretion when determining whether to make use of drop boxes. Hundreds of municipal clerks made use of the boxes that year when there still wasn't a vaccine for COVID-19 and public health officials were warning against large gatherings, like at polling places. At the same time, the large number of absentee ballots requested that year, combined with cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service, led many to worry their ballots wouldn't make it back in time if they were mailed.

Bohren ruled that the commission's guidance has "the effect of law" and the agency should have gone through the formal rulemaking process. An attorney for the commission said guidance is created to provide local clerks with discretion on the matter when administering an election, but does not set mandates.

"What happens is that the guidance … in effect, in reality and in practice, it does become the law that governs elections in the state of Wisconsin," conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley said.

That guidance was rescinded by the commission in February following Bohren's ruling. The commission, Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Wisconsin Faith Voice For Justice and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin have asked the state Supreme Court to reverse the lower court's action.

Bohren ruled in January that state law only allows absentee ballots to be delivered through the mail or in-person at a local clerk's office. He also asserted that delivering an absentee ballot on behalf of another individual, even someone who is unable to deliver their own ballot, is illegal. State law does not explicitly prohibit or allow the practice.

Responding to a question from liberal Justice Jill Karofsky on whether a voter could complete an absentee ballot, walk it to their mailbox and hand it to a child to formally place it in the box, WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said such a practice would not be allowed.

"I'm sure you can appreciate how absurd that result is," Karofsky said.

"Statutory language, even in passive voice, is quite clearly concerned with the identity of the person who is doing the mailing," Esenberg said. "It must be the elector."

Hagedorn, a conservative who has sided with liberal justices in the past and could be the deciding vote in the case, also questioned whether anyone other than the registered voter is allowed to hand in an absentee ballot.

“If I’m mailing an absentee ballot and my wife takes the three steps to put it in the mailbox, have I violated the law?" Hagedorn asked. "Do we need to decide that question?”

Wisconsin law is silent on the use of ballot drop boxes and the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau in October found the boxes were used in at least 43 cities, 46 villages and 156 towns throughout the state in the 2020 election. According to a map the agency created, from 24 to 54 municipalities in each of seven regions of the state used them, including in the northeast and northwest parts of the state where Trump won the vast majority of counties. It also found 11 states use the boxes.

Drop boxes were among the supplies Wisconsin’s clerks purchased in 2020 with money from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life, which has also become a target of Republican ire and that of GOP-appointed special counsel Michael Gableman, who baselessly claims the Chicago-headquartered group was integral to an illegal conspiracy to boost turnout in Democratic-leaning areas in the 2020 election.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, including many solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them. Although on a per-capita basis, Wisconsin’s five largest, and mostly Democratic, cities received two to four times more money than smaller communities.

