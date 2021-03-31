Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Gov. Tony Evers COVID-19 emergency order and accompanying face mask mandate, handing the Democratic governor a significant setback in his ability to impose COVID-19 mitigation efforts as COVID-19 cases tick up.

The court ruled Evers acted unlawfully when he issued multiple pandemic emergency orders, and the order means the state's current COVID-19 emergency order and face mask mandate are no longer in place.

The governor will also be barred from extending the emergency order and mask mandate, which was set to expire on April 5, unless the Republican-controlled Legislature votes to extend it. Otherwise, it will continue to be up to local governments, such as cities and counties, to impose their own virus restrictions.

Dane County's mask mandate remains in place.

The court's 4-3 ruling on Wednesday, with conservative swing Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the conservative majority, follows a pattern of skepticism the state's highest court has exhibited toward the governor's mitigation efforts since the pandemic began.

Hagedorn delivered the majority opinion where he wrote that Wisconsin law gives Evers extraordinary powers for only a short duration, 60 days, following the declaration of a public health emergency.