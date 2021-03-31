Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Gov. Tony Evers COVID-19 emergency order and accompanying face mask mandate, handing the Democratic governor a significant setback in his ability to impose COVID-19 mitigation efforts as COVID-19 cases tick up.
The court ruled Evers acted unlawfully when he issued multiple pandemic emergency orders, and the order means the state's current COVID-19 emergency order and face mask mandate are no longer in place.
The governor will also be barred from extending the emergency order and mask mandate, which was set to expire on April 5, unless the Republican-controlled Legislature votes to extend it. Otherwise, it will continue to be up to local governments, such as cities and counties, to impose their own virus restrictions.
Dane County's mask mandate remains in place.
The court's 4-3 ruling on Wednesday, with conservative swing Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the conservative majority, follows a pattern of skepticism the state's highest court has exhibited toward the governor's mitigation efforts since the pandemic began.
Hagedorn delivered the majority opinion where he wrote that Wisconsin law gives Evers extraordinary powers for only a short duration, 60 days, following the declaration of a public health emergency.
"The plain language of the statute explains that the governor may, for 60 days, act with expanded powers to address a particular emergency," Hagedorn wrote. "Beyond 60 days, however, the legislature reserves for itself the power to determine the policies that govern the state's response to an ongoing problem. Similarly, when the legislature revokes a state of emergency, a governor may not simply reissue another one on the same basis."
Republican lawmakers, who voted in February to repeal Evers' mask mandate just before he again authorized it, praised the ruling.
"Today’s ruling vindicates the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government and will expand freedom and opportunity for the people of Wisconsin," Senate Majority Leader Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in a statement. "As we work to fully and safely reopen our state, we trust our residents to follow CDC guidelines when appropriate, get vaccinated when ready, and always employ common sense."
Evers, meanwhile, called on Wisconsinites to continue wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus.
"Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve worked to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and I’ve trusted the science and public health experts to guide our decision making," Evers said. "Our fight against COVID-19 isn’t over—while we work to get folks vaccinated as quickly as we can, we know wearing a mask saves lives, and we still need Wisconsinites to mask up so we can beat this virus and bounce back from this pandemic."
The lack of an emergency order could threaten federal funds for the state. For example, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau indicated Wisconsin risks losing nearly $50 million per month in FoodShare assistance without a COVID-19 emergency declaration in place.
Since the start of the outbreak, Evers has issued several public health emergencies and a series of related orders. The case asked the court to strike down three of the governor’s most recent executive orders, which could affect not only the state’s face mask requirement but a future governor’s ability to address emergency situations without buy-in from the Legislature.
The case also challenged Evers' limits on public gatherings and capacity restrictions in bars, restaurants and stores. However, those limits are no longer in effect after an appeals court put them on hold. The Supreme Court declined to take up that case, so there are no statewide capacity limits although some local restrictions remain in place.
The case was brought by major Republican donor Jere Fabick, who has given more than $350,000 to Republican or conservative candidates in Wisconsin between 1994 and 2020, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. In 2016, Fabick gave $20,000 to conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley. Fabick is a board member and policy adviser for The Heartland Institute, a free-market think tank and also the president of a multi-state Caterpillar equipment and engine dealer.
Fabick argued that Evers’ second and third state of emergency declarations and the related emergency orders go beyond the governor’s short-term emergency authority.
Wisconsin law limits public health emergencies to 60 days, although the Legislature can extend them. Evers has issued new health emergencies, reasoning that the challenges caused by the pandemic have changed since March.
