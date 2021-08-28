Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to take up challenge to Dane County mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to take up a conservative legal group’s challenge to Dane County’s mask mandate in a 4-3 ruling issued Friday afternoon.

The court refused to exercise its own jurisdiction over the recent public health order, instead leaving it up to the state’s lower courts to consider any future legal challenges first.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty challenged the mask mandate in a lawsuit on behalf of Sun Prairie resident Bryant Stempski against Dane County and Madison, their joint public health department, and the department’s director, Janel Heinrich, asking the court to “declare the relevant county and city ordinances unconstitutional,” according to court documents.

WILL claims that previous rulings by the court limit the powers of local public health officers and a mask order like the one issued in Dane County must be approved through legislative action.