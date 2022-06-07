Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that business COVID case information can be released

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state's health department can release data on businesses where multiple COVID-19 cases occurred, closing the loop on a roughly two-year-old public records case pitting businesses’ right to privacy against the public’s right to information.

The court issued a 4-3 decision — with the court's three liberal justices, Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky, along with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn, a regular swing vote on the state's high court — ruling against Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business organization. WMC filed the lawsuit in October 2020 after the state Department of Health Services announced plans that summer to release information pertaining to positive COVID-19 cases at businesses in order to comply with public records requests from media outlets.

"The issue is whether the public records law's general prohibition on pre-release judicial review of decisions to provide access to public records bars WMC's claims," Dallet wrote for the majority. "We conclude that it does, and therefore affirm the court of appeals' decision."

Conservative justices Annette Ziegler, Patience Roggensack and Rebecca Bradley dissented in the ruling, with Ziegler writing that the state "is prepared to release individuals' personal medical information to the public" and the majority in its ruling "makes no mention of the perhaps unintended consequences of its action."

"It closes the courthouse doors to anyone who may wish to challenge the release of personal medical information," Ziegler wrote. "This is egregious error."

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said the Supreme Court's ruling reaffirms the public's right to know pandemic-related information collected by a public health authority. He also pushed back on Ziegler's comments, noting that "all that is being released is the names of businesses and number of confirmed infections gathered as part of the state’s response to a public health crisis."

"To try to frighten people into believing that their most personal medical information is now open for all to see seems irresponsible," Lueders said in a statement.

WMC, along with the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce and New Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, filed the lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court to block release of the records after DHS announced plans to release the names of more than 1,000 businesses with more than 25 employees where at least two workers had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wisconsin businesses said releasing the information to the Journal Sentinel and other media outlets that requested the information, including the Wisconsin State Journal, would have severe impacts on companies already struggling through the pandemic.

The business groups also alleged the information they want blocked is derived from diagnostic test results and the records of contact tracers, and that such information constitutes patient health care records that must be kept confidential.

A Waukesha County judge issued multiple restraining orders in 2020 preventing the state health department from releasing the information. The Fourth District Court of Appeals eventually reversed the lower court's decision last April, prompting WMC's appeal to the state Supreme Court.

