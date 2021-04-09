Wisconsin Supreme Court rules voters who may have moved don't need to be purged

The commission, represented by the state Department of Justice, argued the Wisconsin Elections Commission was under no duty to treat as reliable the information it received about voters who may have moved.

"As today’s decision explains, the argument in this case that the Wisconsin Elections Commission had a duty to deactivate many registered voters was based on a 'plainly incorrect' reading of the law. This decision is a clear win for Wisconsin voters," Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement.

More than 232,000 voters were initially identified in 2019 as potentially having moved. The Wisconsin Elections Commission wanted to wait until after the presidential election before removing anyone because of inaccuracies found while previously attempting to identify voters who may have moved.

Nearly 17,000 people on the list had not moved and registered at their same address, more than 7% of the total, a commission report found.

Republicans had pushed for the state to deactivate voter registrations for everyone on the list who did not respond within 30 days to a postcard notifying them they had been flagged as potentially moving. But because the voter list included more people from Democratic-leaning areas, Democrats said the lawsuit was aimed at lowering turnout on their side.