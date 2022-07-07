Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with former regulator in power line bias case

Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court says a former utility regulator who exchanged messages with company executives and later sought a job with one of the companies he was tasked with regulating did not violate due process protections.

In a 4-3 ruling released Thursday the court’s conservative majority sided with former Public Service Commission member Mike Huebsch in a case that stemmed from a disputed power line through southwest Wisconsin.

The court did not address approval of the power line itself but said a lower court was wrong in ordering the former state legislator and member of Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet to testify and turn over his personal cell phone for inspection.

Reversing a decision by Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost, the court found that a mere “appearance of bias” does not amount to a violation of due process.

The court said there was no evidence Huebsch’s private communications with utility executives tainted his vote in favor of the roughly $500 million project, nor did his subsequent application to lead one of those utilities.

Instead the court said regulators, judges and other officials should enjoy a presumption of impartiality and that it’s possible to set aside personal relationships when deciding cases before them.

Opponents of the line had sought to question Huebsch about communications — including some using an encrypted messaging app — with utility executives and his eventual attempt to land a job with one of the utilities.

The high court agreed to hear the case after Huebsch challenged the groups' subpoenas.

Writing for the majority, Justice Patience Roggensack said power line opponents failed to show that Huebsch "presented a serious risk of actual bias in favor of approval of Cardinal-Hickory.”

“There is no factual evidence of any wrongdoing,” she wrote.

Justice Brian Haggedorn went further, calling the allegations against Huebsch “meritless and borderline frivolous.”

The three liberal justices filed a dissenting opinion accusing the majority of judicial overreach in a case they argued against hearing.

“Four members of this court transform a ‘procedural anomaly’ into a procedural tragedy,” wrote Justice Jill Karofsky. “Strikingly, this unbounded exercise of judicial power comes with no explanation, leaving all to speculate as to why this case and this subpoena recipient receive such special treatment.”

Huebsch called the ruling “a big win” for himself and for regulators across the country who had been watching the case.

“They said if you lose this, we’re out,” Huebsch said. “If that assumption of impartiality is gone then there’s really no way to do this job.”

Power line opponents accused Huebsch of “hijacking” the permit challenge while racking up more than $800,000 in legal fees that will ultimately be passed on to utility customers.

Power line challenged

After the PSC voted unanimously in 2019 to approve construction of the 102-mile line between Dubuque and Middleton, conservation groups, along with Dane County and other local governments, claimed the commission’s vote was tainted by the appearance of bias.

They cited Huebsch’s service on an advisory board for the regional grid operator, MISO, which supported construction of the line.

Opponents later discovered through separate federal court challenges that Huebsch traded dozens of messages with utility executives while the case was in front of the PSC and later applied to be CEO of Dairyland, a job he didn’t get.

Huebsch said the messages were purely personal exchanges with old friends.

Agreeing that the evidence created an “appearance of bias,” Frost ordered Huebsch to submit to questioning and turn over his personal cell phone and passwords.

Opponents gave up on the phone records after Huebsch appealed but later issued a second subpoena demanding Huebsch testify in court.

Huebsch then asked the Supreme Court to block the subpoena and overturn Frost’s “appearance of bias” standard.

While Thursday’s ruling eliminates one key hurdle, the line faces a host of other legal challenges, including a federal judge's ruling that it cannot cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

Utilities have continued building on either side of the river — spending more than $277 million so far — while a federal appeals court considers the case, despite the judge’s admonition against creating “an orchestrated trainwreck.”

In May the utilities notified regulators that the project would exceed the approved $492 million price tag by more than 10% because of rising material prices and the ongoing legal battle.

Consumer advocates have called on regulators to halt construction until the court case is settled, arguing “the project is operating without a route, expected benefits, or a cost cap.”

The PSC has so far ignored such requests.

Thursday’s high court ruling also undercuts efforts to block construction of a $700 million gas-fired power plant in Superior.

Environmental groups challenged the PSC’s approval for the Nemadji Trail Energy Center, a 625-megawatt generator to be jointly owned by Dairyland and two Minnesota utilities.

Frost ruled in May that the PSC’s environmental review of the plant was sufficient under state law. But he delayed ruling on whether Huebsch’s application to lead Dairyland created an appearance of bias until the high court issued a decision in the Cardinal-Hickory Creek case.

Opponents last week appealed his May decision.

This story will be updated.