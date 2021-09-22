Wisconsin Supreme Court takes redistricting lawsuit filed by conservatives

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to accept a redistricting case filed by conservatives just a day after a federal court established a timeline for a trial in another case challenging Wisconsin's political maps brought by Democrats.

The case the Supreme Court accepted was filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty in August and, like the Democratic lawsuit, argues the state's current political maps, adopted in 2011, are unconstitutional and courts should establish a plan to draw new lines because the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will not be able to agree.

The 4-3 ruling by the court's conservatives means that there are two simultaneous lawsuits challenging Wisconsin's political maps, one consolidated lawsuit brought by Democrats in federal court, and another brought by conservatives in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The federal lawsuit is being overseen by a panel of three judges, two appointees of former President Barack Obama and one of former President Donald Trump. Conservatives maintain a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

If the Legislature and governor can’t agree on new maps, the WILL lawsuit asks the court make "the least number of changes to the existing maps as are necessary."

In its ruling, the court asked the parties in the case to file briefs by Oct. 6 answering the question of when a new redistricting plan must be in place, and why. During a hearing on Tuesday in the federal case brought by Democrats, a panel of judges indicated it wants political maps in place by March 1.

March 15 is the statutory deadline for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to notify county clerks of which offices will be voted on in the November 2022 election and where information on district boundaries can be found.

The court on Tuesday declined to declare at the outset that new political maps are needed immediately, noting an inadequate record to make such a ruling. The court also declined to pause proceedings in the case.

"Adopting new state legislative and congressional maps is a state responsibility," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said in a statement. "We are pleased the Wisconsin Supreme Court reaffirmed this longstanding principle and accepted jurisdiction in the event the courts have to act."

Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, said absent the governor and Legislature agreeing on a set of new political maps, the federal court is a better jurisdiction for redistricting cases.

"The reality is that whatever happens in state court still will almost certainly need to be reviewed in federal court, and this exponentially increases costs for the taxpayers, who will be paying for duplicative litigation in multiple venues," Chheda said in a statement. "And this surely does not speed up the process."

In her dissent, joined by liberal Justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Jill Karofsky, Justice Rebecca Dallet said now is not the time for the state Supreme Court to intervene in the redistricting process.

She said the majority's order "prematurely injects the court into the political process, risks undermining the court’s independence, and circumvents the statutory process for addressing redistricting challenges."

