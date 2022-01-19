Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments in redistricting case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday on how the state's next legislative and congressional district maps should be drawn — a decision that could have major implications for state elections over the next decade.

Oral arguments are expected to last several hours Wednesday, with the state's high court likely to issue a final decision in the coming weeks. Republicans have said maintaining the core of existing boundaries disenfranchises the fewest number of voters, but Democrats and proponents of nonpartisan legislative boundaries have criticized the proposal as an attempt to bake in GOP-friendly districts into the state's next 10-year maps.

The court has received proposed boundaries from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the GOP-controlled Legislature, members of the Republican congressional delegation, state Senate Democrats, a group of Democratic voters and groups including Citizen Mathematicians and Scientists, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and immigrant rights organization Voces de la Frontera.

In a 4-3 decision last year, the court sided with Republicans' request that the next maps deviate as little as possible from the current GOP-drawn maps and any changes should be related to population shifts as a result of the census. Another lawsuit in federal court also lingers over the state's redistricting process, with the U.S. Supreme Court last month allowing the suit to proceed, denying a Republican request to dismiss the case.

The state Supreme Court's conservative majority also said last year it will not consider partisan balance when drawing legislative maps, and instead ruled that, like the U.S. Supreme Court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has no standard to judge whether maps present an unfair partisan advantage.

The court's "least change" ruling dealt a major blow to Evers' plan to submit boundaries drawn by the People's Maps Commission, which he created in 2020 to provide a citizen-led alternative to the Republican maps. Those maps deviated considerably from the existing maps, which Republicans drew in secret in 2011. Evers ultimately submitted new maps to the case.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn.

In 2011, Republicans controlled the Legislature and governor's office during a decennial redistricting process for the first time in decades and drew the maps in secret conditions that excluded Democrats. By packing Democratic voters in cities into lopsided districts and spreading out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities, the maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

Republicans hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and 21-12 majority in the Senate as well as five of the state's eight congressional seats.

The U.S. Supreme Court has also issued a stay in the Democratic-backed case pending further action by the state Supreme Court. Whether the federal court takes up the case hinges on whether the maps drawn by the state Supreme Court comply with requirements in federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.

