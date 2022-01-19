 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments in redistricting case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday on how the state's next legislative and congressional district maps should be drawn — a decision that could have major implications for state elections over the next decade.

Oral arguments are expected to last several hours Wednesday, with the state's high court likely to issue a final decision in the coming weeks. Republicans have said maintaining the core of existing boundaries disenfranchises the fewest number of voters, but Democrats and proponents of nonpartisan legislative boundaries have criticized the proposal as an attempt to bake in GOP-friendly districts into the state's next 10-year maps.

Lawmakers are at work drawing political maps for the next decade.

The court has received proposed boundaries from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the GOP-controlled Legislature, members of the Republican congressional delegation, state Senate Democrats, a group of Democratic voters and groups including Citizen Mathematicians and Scientists, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and immigrant rights organization Voces de la Frontera.

In a 4-3 decision last year, the court sided with Republicans' request that the next maps deviate as little as possible from the current GOP-drawn maps and any changes should be related to population shifts as a result of the census. Another lawsuit in federal court also lingers over the state's redistricting process, with the U.S. Supreme Court last month allowing the suit to proceed, denying a Republican request to dismiss the case.

The state Supreme Court's conservative majority also said last year it will not consider partisan balance when drawing legislative maps, and instead ruled that, like the U.S. Supreme Court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has no standard to judge whether maps present an unfair partisan advantage.

The court's "least change" ruling dealt a major blow to Evers' plan to submit boundaries drawn by the People's Maps Commission, which he created in 2020 to provide a citizen-led alternative to the Republican maps. Those maps deviated considerably from the existing maps, which Republicans drew in secret in 2011. Evers ultimately submitted new maps to the case.

State Supreme Court sides with GOP proposal for 'least-change' approach to redistricting

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The mapmaking process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn.

In 2011, Republicans controlled the Legislature and governor's office during a decennial redistricting process for the first time in decades and drew the maps in secret conditions that excluded Democrats. By packing Democratic voters in cities into lopsided districts and spreading out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities, the maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

Republicans hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and 21-12 majority in the Senate as well as five of the state's eight congressional seats.

The U.S. Supreme Court has also issued a stay in the Democratic-backed case pending further action by the state Supreme Court. Whether the federal court takes up the case hinges on whether the maps drawn by the state Supreme Court comply with requirements in federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Govt-and-politics
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Govt-and-politics

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
State and Regional

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • ELIZABETH BEYER
  • Updated
  • 0

The Fort Atkinson School Board approved a mask mandate for all students on a 4 to 1 vote Thursday night after the death of a 13-year-old middle school student whose mother said died after contracting COVID-19.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Govt-and-politics
breaking top story

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • Updated
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • EMILY HAMER and LUCAS ROBINSON Wisconsin State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
State and Regional

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • Updated
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Govt-and-politics

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • Updated
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Govt-and-politics

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Govt-and-politics

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

