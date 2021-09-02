 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Supreme Court to resume in-person hearings
0 Comments

Wisconsin Supreme Court to resume in-person hearings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Supreme Court

The Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers. 

 STATE OF WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will begin its new term this month with in-person hearings, the first time it has done so since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. 

The court's oral arguments will begin in the Supreme Court's chambers in the state Capitol building on Sept. 9

The U.S. Supreme Court rules 9-0 in favor of former student-athletes. What’s at stake is extra academic benefits the organization banned.

Oral arguments will be open to the public, and the court is taking a number of safety precautions, such as deep cleaning of the room before and after each oral argument day, anti-viral surface cleaning before and between hearings, and the use of HEPA air purifiers. 

Sen. Ron Johnson doubles down on unproven early COVID-19 treatments, including ivermectin

At the discretion of individual justices, clear plastic dividers may be installed between justices. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available, however, there is no face mask requirement to attend oral arguments.

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'Nothing obviously skewed' about 2020 election results

People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, shortness of breath, fatigue or loss of sense of smell, are asked to not attend. 

The court will hear 10 cases in September, which will also be streamed live on the WisconsinEye public affairs network. 

Rebecca Kleefisch inches closer to gubernatorial run; GOP lawmaker also considers bid

Thus far during the pandemic, the Supreme Court has heard oral arguments remotely using Zoom.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News