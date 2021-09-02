Wisconsin Supreme Court to resume in-person hearings

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will begin its new term this month with in-person hearings, the first time it has done so since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The court's oral arguments will begin in the Supreme Court's chambers in the state Capitol building on Sept. 9

Oral arguments will be open to the public, and the court is taking a number of safety precautions, such as deep cleaning of the room before and after each oral argument day, anti-viral surface cleaning before and between hearings, and the use of HEPA air purifiers.

At the discretion of individual justices, clear plastic dividers may be installed between justices. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available, however, there is no face mask requirement to attend oral arguments.