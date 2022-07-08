Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds ability of local public officials to issue restrictions (copy) (copy)

In a case sparked by opposition to measures mandated in Dane County to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ruled there’s no need for unelected public health officials to get the approval of an area’s elected officials before ordering such mandates.

Swing vote Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the court’s three liberals in the 4-3 ruling upholding Public Health Madison and Dane County’s order limiting the size of public gatherings during the pandemic two years ago.

The court found such orders are allowed under state law and do not the violate the state constitution or case law known collectively as the “nondelegation doctrine,” which is aimed at limiting the scope of decisions elected officials can hand off to non-elected bodies and government bureaucrats.

All Dane County COVID-19-related orders have expired, with the order limiting the size of gatherings ending June 2, 2021, and the county’s mask mandate ending March 1.

Public Health said it was “pleased” with the ruling.

“As we have stated, our orders appropriately exercised the powers given to local health departments in Wisconsin” state law, the agency said in a statement. “Public Health Madison and Dane County took decisive actions during this pandemic to control a communicable disease and protect the health and well-being of our community. As a result, Dane County had one of the lowest rates of illness and hospitalizations in the state.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway likewise lauded the decision, saying “when Madison faced its first case of COVID-19 in February 2020, our public health systems leapt into action to learn everything they could about this novel virus and its threat to our community.”

The case stems from a January 2021 lawsuit brought by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of parents whose children’s ability to participate in indoor sports was hampered by Public Health’s order limiting the size of indoor gatherings. The Oregon dance studio A Leap Above Dance joined the suit the next month after getting hit with $24,000 in fines for allegedly violating the order.

Public Health dropped its complaint against the dance studio in late February 2021 to allow the suit over its authority to play out; the court on Friday remanded that dispute between the studio and Public Health back to Dane County Circuit Court.

“I joined the suit because I felt like I was wrongfully targeted by the health department,” the studio’s owner, Natalie Nemeckay said. “I also believe that a single, unelected official should not have the power to write, reinterpret and enforce her own rules.”

She said the “shutdowns had a huge effect on us and all of the performance industry but most of all I was concerned about the effect it was having on our younger generation.”

WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg said in a statement that his firm was “disappointed” in the court’s decision but that it did not resolve the case against the studio and that the firm intends “to continue vigorously challenging those fines.”