Wisconsin to get $40 million in federal funds for high-speed internet expansion

The federal government has approved Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to spend $40 million in pandemic relief funds on broadband access.

The grants, to be awarded to service providers by the Public Service Commission, are expected to bring high-speed internet service to about 8,000 locations, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

“Whether it’s finding work, running a business, going to school, or just staying connected to friends and family, high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Evers said in a statement announcing the award.

To qualify for the funds, projects must deliver consistent speeds of 100/20 megabits per second, and providers must participate in a new Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides discounts of up to $30 per month for households earning up to twice the federal poverty guidelines, or $46,060 a year for three people.

Wisconsin has given out more than $346 million — including more than $105 million in federal funds — over the past decade to help providers bring fast internet service to parts of the state where it wouldn’t otherwise be profitable.

The Wisconsin Broadband Office estimates there are still about 650,000 state residents without access to what the Federal Communications Commission considers high-speed service (25 mbps downloads and 3 mbps uploads) and another 650,000 residents who simply can’t afford it.

The PSC has estimated it could cost up to $1.4 billion to achieve statewide access.

Wisconsin is in line to receive another $700 million to $1 billion more in the coming years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Last month a legislative watchdog agency released a report finding flaws in the PSC’s policies for awarding and tracking federally-funded broadband grants though it found no mishandling of funds.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration rated Wisconsin’s broadband grant program “best in class” for “clear documentation of their application and award process.”