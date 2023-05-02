Wisconsin lawmakers voted Tuesday to accept more than $324 million in settlement funds tied to a multistate lawsuit related to the manufacture and sale of opioids.

The state budget committee voted unanimously to accept the money, which relates to a multistate lawsuit against two opioid manufacturers and three major pharmacy chains. The lawsuit was brought against the companies claiming they fueled the nation's opioid addiction epidemic.

Thirty percent of the money headed for Wisconsin will go into state coffers, with the rest going to counties.

The funds are the result of settlements with opioid manufacturers Teva and Allergan and pharmacy chains Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.

Under the agreement, the companies also will be required to change how they sell and dispense prescription opioids. Teva and Allergan already have agreed to implement strict limitations on the marketing, promotion, sale and distribution of opioids.

