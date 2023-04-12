U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, will seek a third term in office next year as Democrats look to hold onto control of the U.S. Senate.

The two-term incumbent would be a formidable opponent to whomever faces her in 2024, in a presidential election year that is expected to draw high voter turnout in the battleground state. No Republicans have formally announced plans to face her next November.

“I'm committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side," Baldwin, 61, said in a Wednesday statement. "With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win."

Baldwin served in the state Assembly and the U.S. House before being elected to the Senate in 2012, where she was the first woman to represent Wisconsin and the first openly gay member. Baldwin's 2012 victory was over former long-time Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Baldwin easily won a second term in 2018, defeating Republican challenger Leah Vukmir by close to 10 percentage points.

No Republicans have formally announced plans to race Baldwin next year, though some individuals, including Madison business owner Eric Hovde and Franklin businessman Scott Mayer are considering joining the race.

"There’s a reason so many Republican politicians are hiding under a rug instead of running for U.S. Senate: they know that Wisconsinites trust Tammy Baldwin," Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. "The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is thrilled at the opportunity to put everything we’ve got into reelecting Senator Baldwin in 2024.”

National Republican Senate Committee spokesperson Tate Mitchell issued a statement describing Baldwin as "a reliable vote for the far left, not a senator Wisconsin can count on."

Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Rachel Reisner said next year's election will be "on the hot seat with Wisconsin voters, in a state where four of the last six presidential elections were decided by less than 1% and (President Joe Biden's) approval ratings are upside down."

"Baldwin has a lot of explaining to do after voting in lockstep for Joe Biden’s unpopular agenda over 95% of the time, complete with its inflationary spending that has pushed our economy to the tipping point," Reisner added.

Baldwin had more than $3 million in campaign funds at the end of last year, according to records with the Federal Elections Commission.

Last November, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, defeated Democratic challenger and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to secure his third term in office.

A total of $144 million was spent on advertising in the state's U.S. Senate general election last year, with Republicans spending $77 million to Democrats' $67 million, the media tracking group AdImpact reported. Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race was the fifth-most expensive in the country — after Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona according to AdImpact.

The Cook Political Report lists Baldwin's seat as one that "leans Democrat."

"Wisconsin’s working families deserve a Senator who’s going to fight for them — not shady special interests or big corporations," Baldwin tweeted. "We’ve made a lot of progress, but the stakes have never been higher and our work isn’t over yet."

Baldwin's announcement comes in the midst of her four-day "Delivering for Wisconsin Tour," which started Monday and includes stops in Green Bay, Wausau, Eau Claire, Durand and La Crosse. Baldwin has highlighted her work to strengthen the economy, lower the cost of prescription drugs, increase spending on roads, bridges, broadband and water infrastructure and to create the 988 Suicide and Crisis Prevention Lifeline last summer.