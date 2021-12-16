Wisconsin unemployment rate ties record low of 3%

Wisconsin's unemployment rate dropped to 3% last month, according to preliminary data, matching the state's previous record low set back in November 2018, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

Wisconsin's unemployment rate continues to trend lower than the national average of 4.2%, but the latest figures underscore that the state's ongoing workforce challenges, which were present before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, appear to be a lingering issue despite improving jobless numbers.

In hopes of addressing the labor shortage, Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced more than $6 million in grant funding to Madison Area Technical College (MATC) to support individuals seeking work in conservation and construction, as well as child care providers to help parents enter the workforce. At the same time, conservatives and several state business organizations unveiled a proposal to eliminate the state's sales tax in an effort to bolster the economy and make Wisconsin more attractive to out-of-state talent.

Wisconsin reported adding 10,200 nonfarm jobs and 12,300 private-sector jobs last month, according to data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state's labor force participation rate was unchanged from the 66.4% reported in October.

The state last reported a 3% unemployment rate back in November 2018, while preliminary estimate's have trended as low as 2.8% before revisions. DWD will update the state's official unemployment rate for November next month.

DWD chief economist Dennis Winters said the economy has seen a decent recovery from the pandemic across all sectors, including leisure and hospitality, which was hardest hit by COVID-19. The sector was down about 10% in terms of jobs after losing close to 50% during the early stages of the pandemic.

Despite the positive trend, Winters said the state is still about 100,000 jobs below where it was before the pandemic. The state's aging population has caused the workforce to flatten out over time and it threatens to shift downward by as early as 2035, he added.

"We need solutions to this, but it's a trend that's been going on for some time," Winters said.

Workforce grants

During a press event at MATC Thursday, Evers announced $2.9 million in grants to the college to support child care professionals and address the state's shortage of daycare offerings, which has been attributed to the state's labor shortage by preventing parents from entering the workforce.

"This grant will help us eliminate barriers to top-notch child care and family sustaining wages," MATC President Jack Daniels said. "This project will provide our diverse communities with educational resources that will pay dividends for generations to come."

The Democratic governor also announced $3.3 million to launch "Operation Fresh Start," a job training and education program that aims to help young people enter careers in construction and conservation.

The grants are part of $130 million in federal stimulus funds Evers allocated in July to help connect unemployed people with work opportunities with hopes of addressing ongoing workforce shortage challenges across the state.

Evers on Monday announced almost $60 million would be directed to 12 regional projects, including MATC's "Operation Fresh Start" program, aimed at creating long-term solutions to workforce needs. Evers plans to announce a second round of funding next year.

Tax reform

A new report from the conservative Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy written by Noah Williams, an economics professor with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, proposes a different approach to make Wisconsin more attractive to job seekers — eliminating Wisconsin's income tax, which is the oldest in the nation.

The report, titled 'Fundamental State Tax Reform: Eliminating the Income Tax in Wisconsin,' also proposes increasing the state's general sales tax from 5% to 8% to cover the reduction in tax revenue caused by striking the income tax.

Williams estimates the proposal would lead to an average net tax cut of about $1,700 per household and increase Wisconsin's output by roughly 1 percentage point per year for the first five years, which would boost the state's economy by about $28 billion. Employment would expected to increase by 6.9%, or about 175,000 jobs, under the proposal.

“This report shows how to cut taxes all around, but especially for middle class families and small business owners,” CJ Szafir, president of the conservative Institute for Reforming Government, said in a statement. “The reform would be a game changer for Wisconsin. More take home pay. Higher employment. Higher GDP growth. It would be a win all around.”

Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, who sits on the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means, tweeted that she is "a huge fan" of eliminating the income tax.

The proposal also received praise from former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who touted eliminating the income tax during an interview Thursday with WISN's conservative radio talk show host Jay Weber.

"This just has a ripple effect that I think is going to be unbelievably positive," Walker said.

Asked about Walker's support of the proposal during a press event in Milwaukee, Evers replied, "Wasn’t he governor for eight years and had a Republican Legislature that whole time?"

"He could’ve done that himself," Evers said of the proposal to eliminate the income tax. "I promised a middle-class tax cut when I ran for this office, and we were successful with a 15% income tax cut.”

The state budget signed this summer brought down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for income between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year, or between $32,000 and $356,000 for married filers. Taxpayers who make more than that still benefit from that tax rate reduction.

The income tax is 3.54% for individuals earning about $12,000 or less, or $16,000 or less for married filers. For individuals making between about $12,000 and $24,000, and married filers making between about $16,000 and $32,000, the income tax rate is 4.65.

"I’m just going to say it again: eliminating the state income tax and raising the sales tax is incredibly regressive and would benefit the very wealthy the most while raising costs for working families and small businesses," Shawn Phetteplace, state manager for the Main Street Alliance, tweeted Thursday. "It should be defeated."

