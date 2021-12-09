Wisconsin workforce challenges highlighted in business group's economic report

A new report by Wisconsin’s largest business organization suggests state policymakers explore increased talent attraction and state tax cuts to address persistent labor shortage concerns among state business owners.

The report, titled “Wisconsin 2035” was prepared by WMC Foundation, an affiliate of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business lobbying group that has primarily supported Republicans, and will be presented during WMC Foundation’s Future Wisconsin Summit in Madison on Thursday. As part of the report, officials interviewed more than 80 leaders in industries such as manufacturing, construction, retail and hospitality as well as officials in government, health care and education.

“Everything comes back to workforce,” WMC president and CEO Kurt Bauer said in a statement. “Wisconsin must attract, retain and expand our talent pool. The state can no longer afford to be the best kept secret in the Midwest. We must tell our story and, at the same time, make Wisconsin an even more attractive place to live, work and play.”

In a survey conducted this summer by WMC of 266 of the group’s members, 86% of respondents said they were finding it difficult to hire enough workers. About 72% of employer respondents listed the state’s labor shortage as the top public policy issue in the state.

“No matter the question, the biggest underlying theme over months of interviews was ‘workforce, workforce, workforce,’” according to the report.

Other challenges listed by those interviewed included broadband access, economic uncertainty created by the government and navigating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Openings and Turnover Survey, published Wednesday, found that nationwide job openings increased to 11 million at the end of October, marking the fifth month in a row with more than 10 million job openings.

By comparison, there were 7.4 million people on unemployment in the country in October, translating to almost one and a half open jobs for every unemployed person in the nation.

While workforce challenges have been present in Wisconsin for years, officials say the primary issue has shifted from a “skills gap,” where employers struggled to find enough employees with the training needed to perform the job, to a “people gap,” in which there simply aren’t enough people to fill open positions.

Wisconsin’s population growth of 3.6% from 2010 to 2020 is less than half the national average of 7.4%. Also in that span, 21 of the state’s 72 counties had population declines. All 21 counties are rural except for Milwaukee County, the state’s most populous.

WMC officials say the state is also facing slower birth rates, creating additional concern for the coming years.

To address the need for more workers, WMC suggests increased efforts in talent attraction through foreign immigration, such as eliminating the 65,000 cap on temporary employment visas, and boosted efforts to draw more people from other states. One measure that could help on that front is an item in the state’s 2021-23 budget that directs the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to spend $3 million on talent attraction and retention initiatives.

“Not only does the state need to advertise why this is a great state to live and work, but policymakers need to actively work to make it a more attractive place to live and work,” according to the report.

‘Bold reform’

WMC also points to tax cuts as another way to draw more talent to the state. One suggestion includes potentially reducing, flattening or even eliminating the state’s top individual income tax bracket, which is at 7.65% for incomes higher than about $263,000.

“This type of bold reform would put more money in the pockets of hardworking families, while advertising to the rest of the country that Wisconsin is a great place to live, work and play,” according to the report.

The state budget signed this summer brought down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for income between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year, or between $32,000 and $351,000 for married filers. Taxpayers who make more than that still benefit from that tax rate reduction.

WMC also suggests targeting alumni from the University of Wisconsin System, members of the military nearing the end of their service and young employees looking to leave high-cost, high-tax states like neighboring Illinois. For those in Wisconsin schools, WMC notes that working to better connect K-12 systems with local employers could help recent graduates find work and stay in the state.

Another potential labor pool in the state includes residents who have the ability to work, but for one reason or another have chosen not to. WMC suggests the state reduce barriers to employment by streamlining occupational licensing programs, encouraging workplace flexibility and exploring a free-market approach to making child care more accessible and affordable.

Other incentives

Shawn Phetteplace, state manager for the Main Street Alliance, a small business association that supports Democrats, said the state’s workforce challenges could be addressed by making Wisconsin more attractive to prospective employees through affordable health care and child care, and increased spending in transportation and education. He also said increased vaccinations would help move on from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which upended most industries last year.

“We believe that by getting COVID-19 under control by supporting vaccines and by supporting (President Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan), that’s going to put us in a stronger position moving forward,” Phetteplace said.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported last month Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in October, the lowest since March 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the nation’s economy. The national unemployment rate for October was 4.6%.

The state’s labor participation rate of 66.4% in October was higher than the nationwide average of 61.6%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0