Wisconsinites to have final say on bail, welfare questions in April after Assembly approves both measures

Along with deciding the ideological balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, voters in April will have the final say on a proposed constitutional amendment to modify the state’s cash bail system. Voters will also be asked whether some adults should have to seek work to receive benefits from taxpayer-funded programs.

The Republican-controlled Assembly on Thursday gave final approval for both measures to appear on the ballot, two days after they were approved by the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers cannot veto a proposed constitutional amendment or an advisory referendum like the welfare question.

If the bail measure passes, the change will be written into the state constitution. Results of the benefits measure are nonbinding.

The proposed constitutional amendment would require judges, when setting bail, to consider the criminal histories of people charged with violent crimes and whether they present a risk to public safety. The measure passed the Assembly 74-23, with all Republican members and 12 Democrats voting in favor. All of the no votes were cast by Democrats.

Currently, judges may only use cash bail to ensure defendants appear in court, not to keep defendants from engaging in criminal activity by keeping them locked up. Judges may, however, add conditions to a person’s bail that seek to address public safety concerns.

The constitution also states defendants shall be eligible for release under reasonable conditions aimed at protecting community members from “serious bodily harm.” The proposal would change that standard to “serious harm.”

The measure, SJR 2, passed both chambers with bipartisan support last year. State law requires the Legislature to approve proposed constitutional amendments in two consecutive sessions before Wisconsinites can vote on them.

Bill supporters say it would fix Wisconsin’s bail system, which they say lags behind other states’ cash bail standards. Opponents have said the amendment would lead to some defendants being stuck in jail for longer periods of time without being able to pay bail, something they say could raise constitutional issues.

Acknowledging that there are three different definitions of what constitutes a violent crime in state law, Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Delafield, said Thursday that she and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, are working on a measure to clarify the definition of a violent crime in relation to the proposed amendment. She said that proposal would come out in the next week or two and include crimes such as rape, child molestation and human trafficking.

Public benefits

The GOP proposal about welfare benefits will ask voters: “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”

The measure passed 62-35, along party lines.

State law already requires those receiving unemployment benefits to conduct at least four work-search actions each week in order to receive benefits.

Wisconsin Works, the state’s primary Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, also requires participants to work or take part in “activities to help you get ready to work.”

Upon Wisconsin Republicans’ request, former President Donald Trump’s administration in 2018 signed off on a requirement for Medicaid recipients in Wisconsin to spend 80 hours a month working, in job training, engaging in community service or participating in a work program. But that requirement in Wisconsin was rolled back by President Joe Biden’s administration in 2021.

Evers last year vetoed several GOP proposals that would have reduced benefit programs in Wisconsin — proposals that Republicans said would have helped put more Wisconsinites back into the workforce as employers statewide deal with labor shortages.

“This is not just a way for us to make sure that the bills that he vetoed are going to come back,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday. “We hope that they have popular support, but it’s also sending a message to the federal government,” he continued, referencing the rolling back of the Medicaid work requirement.

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, called the measure a politically motivated one.

She also called for replacing the workforce advisory referendum with one asking voters whether the state should appeal its near-complete abortion ban passed in 1849. Republicans rejected that effort Thursday.

Earlier in the day Thursday, Vos reiterated his support for adding rape and incest exceptions to the state’s abortion ban, but said Evers doesn’t want to compromise with legislative Republicans. Evers has said he wouldn’t carve out exceptions in the 1849 ban because doing so would still leave the ban, which he wants repealed, in place.

Those questions will appear on the April 4 ballot, where voters will also decide who succeeds conservative Justice Patience Roggensack on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, an election that could tilt the court to a liberal majority.