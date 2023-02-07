Wisconsinites with felony convictions would be required to pay off fines and court costs before their voting rights are restored under a Republican proposal released Tuesday.

The bill, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would almost certainly veto, follows a similar effort in Florida that increased the number of conditions people with felony convictions must meet to be able to vote.

Critics likened the Florida constitutional amendment to a poll tax, saying it would keep impoverished people from being able to vote. But a federal appeals court upheld the change, with a judge saying it “promotes full rehabilitation of returning citizens and ensures full satisfaction of the punishment imposed for the crimes by which felons forfeited the right to vote.”

The bill authors, Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, and Sen. Duey Strobel, R-Saukville, called the Wisconsin bill an effort to ensure justice is served and that people with felonies pay off their debts to society, especially to their victims.

“The rule of law and second chances are not mutually exclusive,” they said in a memo to their fellow legislators. “When citizens break the law, they forfeit some of their rights, including the right to vote. That right should be restored, but only when all debts to society are paid.”

Evers’ spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under state law, people with felony convictions or those convicted of treason or bribery can’t vote unless their right to vote is restored through a pardon or the conclusion of their term of imprisonment, including parole, extended supervision or probation for the crime leading to their conviction.

This bill would increase the threshold to regain the right to vote, requiring those people with convictions to pay off financial obligations imposed as part of their sentence, including fines, court costs and fees, surcharges and restitution. Additionally, they would have to complete any community service a court ordered in connection to their crime.