Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District incumbent Republican sees moderate primary challenge

The incumbent Congressional representative for Wisconsin’s 6th District will see a younger, more moderate challenger in the August Republican primary.

Douglas Mullenix, 32, of Menasha, faces an uphill battle if he plans to unseat incumbent Rep. Glenn Grothman, 67, of Glenbeulah, to win the party nomination ahead of the midterms in the solidly Republican district, which encompasses Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Wisconsin Dells.

So far, Mullenix said, he hasn’t been warmly received by the state’s GOP, citing his more moderate stance on abortion as a main factor that made him an outlier among the Wisconsin Republican establishment.

“It’s not that I’m a proponent of abortion I just feel like it’s better left to the individual to make the decision that’s best for them,” he said.

He also attributed the party’s hesitancy to wrap their arms around him as a candidate because he’s a newcomer seeking to challenge an incumbent that has held the district for nearly a decade.

“He’s a great foot soldier for the GOP,” he said. “You get someone like me, I am the unknown. I respect that a lot of it is hesitance toward the unknown.”

Mullenix said he was motivated to challenge Grothman in the primary after he brought a number of policy ideas to the Congressman but was repeatedly ignored.

Both candidates are running on a platform in support of access to veterans benefits, with Mullinex's focus primarily on access to health care and mental health support services for veterans as well as expansion of the Affordable Care Act.

Grothman, who was in the state Legislature for roughly two decades, was elected to represent the Sixth Congressional District in 2014.

“The issues that I saw as most important are shared with the people of the 6th Congressional District and hopefully they’ll reward me for that,” he said. “I can be conservative but not be overly combative.”

He cited a number of bipartisan legislation he is currently working on with House Democrats, including a bill to provide benefits to veterans of Air America — a CIA airline that flew over Laos during the Vietnam War — as well as a bill to cap interest that payday lenders are able to charge, and a bill to get more medical personnel in rural areas among others.

Grothman has also recently introduced partisan bills, including a bill that prohibits states from providing absentee ballots to vote in federal elections to constituents unless they meet specific requirements and are unable to vote in person.

He said he’s a proponent of Wisconsin’s 173-year-old near-total abortion ban that has taken effect since the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June, and said he anticipates state lawmakers will update the law soon.

“When I was in the state Legislature, I was the author of the 24-hour waiting period bill,” he said, and called for the churches to get more involved to further decrease access to abortions nationwide.

“There are other issues that are ruining this country too,” he said, and referenced the “welfare state,” the state of the U.S. border and heightened racial tension in the country, which he attributed to Democrats.

There is no Democrat on the ballot so the winner of the Aug. 9 primary will likely win the seat on Nov. 8. The term is for two years.

Glenn Grothman (I)

Age: 67

Address: N5154 County Road U, Glenbeulah

Family: Single

Job: Member of Congress (Prior to elected office served as an attorney for estate planning, probate and tax preparation)

Prior elected office: Wisconsin State Assembly, 1993-2004; Wisconsin State Senate, 2005-15

Other public service: Member, Wisconsin State Bar Association; member, Fond du Lac Rotary

Education: Bachelor's degree in business, UW-Madison; law degree, UW-Madison

Douglas Mullenix

Age: 32

Address: 365 Lake Road, Menasha

Family: Single

Job: Consultant, HMBC

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: United Way, Emerging Leaders, since 2020; Alzheimer's Association since 2022

Education: Bachelor's degree in finance, international business and marketing, Emory University; master's degree in finance and entrepreneurship, Washington University

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Grothman: I have a history of advocating for welfare reform since my years in the Wisconsin Legislature, and I'm outspoken in Washington. I also question government spending, especially when it has caused this inflation. I'm not afraid to defend America against the specious charges of racism. I also have a proven record of standing up to the establishment in both parties.

Mullenix: I am the best candidate due to the background I bring to the role. I come from the private sector, first working in finance then health care consulting. You need a forward-thinking, problem-solving mindset to succeed in that world. It takes compromise, and the ability to prioritize key aspects. D.C. needs this moderate style of approach. We’ve seen the results of what happens when ultra-partisan, career politicians like Glenn Grothman come to power, nothing gets done.

What unique expertise would you bring to the office?

Grothman: As a young lawyer, I helped clients deal with the IRS, DNR and other agencies. Here I saw the callousness of government. I was involved with Tommy Thompson's welfare reform in the Wisconsin Legislature. I've been at the border repeatedly to talk to Border Patrol and local elected officials rather than relying on higher-ups to get the facts.

Mullenix: My international experience. I grew up all over the world, living in Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela and France. I’ve seen the dangers living under Dictator Hugo Chavez. I’ve seen the dysfunctional operations in socialist France. Having the ability to understand America’s footprint in the world firsthand is critical to the country’s prosperity.

Do you think the 2020 election was fair? If not, what do you think should be changed? Do you support calls to terminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission?

Grothman: I voted to uphold the Electoral College. However, no election should rely on a high number of absentee ballots since we don't really know who cast them and if people were coached (especially in the nursing homes). I'm in favor of all paper ballots, no more same-day registration, and absentee ballots should be restricted to only those who need them.

Mullenix: Joe Biden won the 2020 election. I believe it was fair. I see no reason to dismantle the bipartisan WEC and return power to the Secretary of State, a single party person/office.

Should there be any exceptions in abortion bans for rape, incest, the mother’s health or the mother’s life? Which?

Grothman: I've been repeatedly endorsed by Wisconsin's premier pro-life organizations. We know that under current Republican leadership, if we are in the majority, the bill being put on the floor would have all of the above exceptions assuming such a bill would be constitutional. In particular, I think Republican leadership would bring forth the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

Mullenix: I am pro-choice. The Supreme Court has held time and time again that abortion is a fundamental right, and there is 50 years of precedent behind that. Of course there should be exceptions for all the examples you listed. I am not "pro-abortion," but regardless of a person's personal moral view on abortion, no one has the authority to determine the health care decisions of another.