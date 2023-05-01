The lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban is coming before a Dane County judge on Thursday as one of the defendants seeks to dismiss the case.

Filed days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the lawsuit will see its first oral arguments this week.

Here's what you need to know about the case.

What's the case about?

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the case along with other state agencies last year, alleging that Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban conflicts with later, more permissive abortion bans.

The ban was adopted in 1849, though it has been amended several times since. It outlaws abortion in every case except when it's necessary to save the mother's life.

Kaul’s lawsuit alleges that a 1985 abortion law — which prohibits abortions after fetal viability but includes an exception to protect the mother’s life or health — conflicts with the earlier, near-total ban.

He also alleges that the earlier ban went unenforced for so long that it has been effectively nullified.

Separately, three doctors joined the case in November, seeking clarity on whether the near-total ban remains enforceable. They also allege the sole exception in the ban, for saving the mother's life, is unconstitutionally vague.

Kaul initially filed the case against Republican legislative leaders. After the GOP leaders claimed they were the wrong defendants, Kaul revised the lawsuit in September, filing the case instead against three district attorneys in the counties that used to have abortion clinics.

What will the case decide?

If the plaintiffs aren't successful in their lawsuit, Wisconsin would maintain its almost total ban on abortions. If the plaintiffs do succeed, that prohibition would be nullified.

That would leave Wisconsin with several more-permissive abortion bans. The strictest one of those prohibitions is a 2015 law that prohibits the procedure “if the probable postfertilization age of the unborn child is 20 or more weeks.”

Abortions would be available after 20 weeks, if the pregnancy might jeopardize the mother's life or cause an "irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function."

The law would subject abortion providers — not those receiving an abortion — to felony charges.

What's likely to happen Thursday?

The oral arguments scheduled for Thursday likely will focus largely on Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The other defendants — Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm — did not file motions to dismiss the case. Chisholm's attorney did say, however, that Kaul has no standing in the case against the district attorneys, but that the doctors who later joined the case did.

The dynamic on Thursday probably will be similar to the back-and-forth that has played out in legal filings between Urmanski and Kaul.

In December, Urmanski asked for the Dane County judge to dismiss the case, saying the plaintiffs aren’t threatened by prosecution under the abortion ban they’re seeking to have a judge nullify. He also argued that the abortion laws Kaul mentioned do not, in fact, conflict.

Additionally, Urmanski said Kaul’s argument that the ban’s disuse means it lost its validity lacks merit.

Responding to Urmanski's dismissal motion in a brief filed in January, Kaul said Wisconsin precedent shows government officers, including the attorney general, have standing when an issue is “of vital concern ... to the entire public.”

Kaul added that to succeed on his motion to dismiss, Urmanski must prove there’s no way the lawsuit challenging the ban could succeed.

“He comes nowhere close,” Kaul wrote.

While the Dane County Circuit Court judge Diane Schlipper presiding over the lawsuit can rule from the bench that day, it’s possible that her decision on whether to allow the case to continue won’t come out until the summer. What's next for the lawsuit? No matter what happens in the Dane County courtroom Thursday, the final say on the lawsuit is all but certain to come from the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which in August will have a liberal majority. Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz has been especially vocal about her support for abortion rights, and this is the only case that could grant them soon in Wisconsin.