Wisconsin's Fort McCoy preparing to receive refugees from Afghanistan

Wisconsin congressional lawmakers react to U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation respond to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison:

“The failure of the Afghan government to stand up for their own country and their people shows that keeping our military there to support theirs with no end in sight would be the wrong decision. Right now, our primary focus should be the safe departure of U.S personal and the Afghan civilians who risked their lives to support our mission. We should also do everything we can to provide humanitarian aid and resettlement assistance for Afghan refugees, women, and children. Our military involvement in this 20 year war needs to end and we need to bring our American troops home.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh:

“In the midst of the disastrous abandonment of our allies in Afghanistan, I am glad that some will be able to reach safety in the U.S. I’m confident the military personnel at Fort McCoy will fulfill their role with dedication and professionalism.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth:

“The United States has a duty to honor its commitment to the Afghanis who helped our efforts, such as guides and translators. We must ensure these refugees are allowed to reach our shores as safely and as quickly as possible.”

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville:

“The mishandled withdrawal from Afghanistan is a tragic disaster. President Biden's absentee leadership, flawed decision making, and lack of a thoughtful plan for withdrawal from the region created this crisis. President Biden’s own words show how badly he misjudged the situation. My thoughts are with our troops in Afghanistan and the Americans still in harm’s way.”

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah:

“It does not surprise me that despite 20 years of American intervention, the Afghan government has not been able to hold off the onslaught of the Taliban. The ‘experts’ that we heard from in the committee hearings would routinely assure us that the current government is popular and that they would be able to hang on for three or four years. Obviously, they were woefully incorrect, and I hope there are consequences for those who got things so wrong. I have also been contacted by members of the armed forces in my district concerned about Afghan interpreters who worked with the American military. These are our allies, and they risked everything to aid our mission. I hope they are not forgotten, as we owe it to these interpreters to protect them from the retaliation the Taliban is waiting to serve.”