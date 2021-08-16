Wisconsin's Fort McCoy preparing to receive refugees from Afghanistan

Fort McCoy, a U.S. military installation in Wisconsin located near Sparta, is preparing to accept an unknown number of refugees from Afghanistan who are fleeing in the wake of the collapse of the Afghanistan government to the Taliban.
As the U.S. ends its mission there, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other outlets have reported that Fort McCoy is preparing to accept special immigrant visa applicants, but few other details were available.
"We have been notified that we will be receiving these special immigrant visa applicants," Fort McCoy spokesperson Tonya Townsell told the Journal Sentinel. "I don't know when these guests of ours will be arriving exactly, but anytime it can turn."
A McCoy spokesperson later declined a request for comment and referred the Wisconsin State Journal to the U.S. Department of Defense.
At a news conference Monday, DOD spokesperson John Kirby said the DOD on Sunday approved a request from the Department of State for the transport and temporary housing of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk.
Kirby said the U.S. is planning to provide support for up to 22,000 at-risk individuals within three to four weeks from now at two military installations beyond Fort Lee in Virginia. Kirby declined to name the institutions as they work through the notification process.
Kirby said the U.S. also plans to provide air transportation for other at-risk individuals to facilities located in a third-country partner nation.
About 2,500 civilians and 450 military personnel work at Fort McCoy, which is located on about 60,000 acres between Sparta and Tomah, in Monroe County.
According to Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich, the U.S. Department of Defense may be preparing to house as many as 30,000 Afghan refugees at U.S. military installations, such as Wisconsin's Fort McCoy, as well as Fort Bliss in Texas.
The U.S. in recent weeks has been working to evacuate Afghan translators, interpreters and others who worked for the U.S.
Local organizations such as Jewish Social Services of Madison, which is part of the U.S. refugee resettlement network, are preparing to aid with resettlement efforts of refugees who may be coming to the Madison area.
David Green, who works in Madison and lives in Portage, served more than 20 years in active duty with the U.S. Army before retiring as a Major in 2006.
Green, 59, spent about two years in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012 as deputy program manager with the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan to train the county's army and police to eventually take over security operations.
That training took place gradually over a 20-year span to allow Afghanistan to stand on its own, but as Green noted, “the Taliban was always a factor, they never went away.”
“The progress was stalled and reversed and at some points we began to gain the trust of the people of Afghanistan, but now that we have abandoned them there are many of those people that trusted us that will no longer be safe,” Green said. “I personally know people that are very at risk right now and I’m sure that frightens them and their families.”
After the government collapsed, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan’s capital Sunday as citizens and others attempted to flee the country.
While Green said the U.S. should have never entered into Afghanistan to the degree that the nation did following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks by al-Qaida, he also opposed the nation’s complete departure, which leaves Afghan soldiers left to either resist or comply with the Taliban.
“Everything that we’ve done to help that country gain and maintain security is now crumbled - it’s over, it’s done,” Green said. “The only thing that we can hope right now is that there is some type of compassion from a group of people who have no tolerance for helping out the western world and helping their country establish security.”
State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.